Cyberpunk 2077 fans claim 2.0 changes finally make game ‘complete’

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update, the game underwent a total remake of the skill tree, perks, police system, and more. This update has also greatly impacted how players play the game. Some claim the new features have completely changed the way they experience it.

In this Reddit thread dated Sept. 24, Cyberpunk 2077 players discussed their new experiences with the update.

One player sang praises for the new 2.0 update, claiming “I love it. Started a new run and the whole game so far feels way smoother, more complete, and less broken. Way less of a loot simulator, and the updated systems feel great so far. Also, the graphics look even more incredible than before.”

With the new update, Cyberpunk 2077 players can experience a totally new playthrough that is smoother, the perks are fewer but more impactful, and the loot you collect is actually valuable.

Players also claim combat is now much more reflexive, fast-paced, and cleaner, improving game immersion, especially combined with the new skill tree, which makes combat even more interesting, and entertaining.

There are some who wish the new update brought some more cosmetic changes and added the metro, but other than that they too are pretty much satisfied with the latest update.

CD Projekt RED game studio once again came through and delivered the updates and bug fixes players wanted, making up for all those bugs and shortcomings that came with its original release in 2020.

About the author