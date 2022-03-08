When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok release?

Here's when you can sink your teeth into Valhalla's third DLC release.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has become one of the Assassin’s Creed franchise’s longest-running games, and with the recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok announcement it appears that is not going to change anytime soon.

Dawn of Ragnarok has fans excited for more content in Valhalla, especially considering the expansion will give players the opportunity to play as Odin through the lens of Valhalla main character Elvor.

With a new storyline ready for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, there’s one big question everyone is asking — when can you play it?

When does Dawn of Ragnarok release?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be released on Thursday, March 10. The exact time of release for Dawn of Ragnarok has yet to be announced. Looking back at The Siege of Paris’ release time, it is likely the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC will follow suit and be released at 1am for every timezone.

The new DLC expansion pack looks to improve upon its predecessor, The Siege of Paris. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is the third Valhalla expansion in the franchise after Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris.

The Ubisoft title’s latest DLC pack will, as per usual, be available on Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Stadia.