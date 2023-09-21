Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty reviews suggest CD Projekt Red has made amends

Reviews for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty are in, and they’re glowing. According to the reviewers, the expansion, combined with its week’s 2.0 update, marks a significant turnaround for CD Projekt Red after the base game’s rocky launch.

The transformative expansion boasts an average score of 88 on both Metacritic and Opencritic, derived from 37 and 64 critic reviews respectively. This is a massive leap from the base game’s average of 76, which was dragged down by the Xbox One’s score of 61 and PS4’s 57—versions that faced the brunt of technical issues.

The biggest praise came from Forbes, who awarded the expansion a flawless 10. Forbes said it was an excellent turn for the tumultuous saga of Cyberpunk 2077, and that it’ll get fans excited for the upcoming sequel. GameSpot echoed the sentiment, praising its story and saying it embodies the best of Cyberpunk.

Most other reviewers reached the same conclusion. Not all of them thought it was perfect, but they rated 2077’s new DLC highly and often referred to the fact it was a complete turnaround from the state it was in upon release. They also noted it was the perfect time for those who were disenfranchised with the original to finally return.

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. PC Invasion rated it four out of 10, noting it made some improvements but failed to live up to the hype because it lacked a lot of RPG choices. Attack of the Fanboy agreed, rating it a more generous three and a half out of five but pointing out the same flaws.

All that said, despite the handful of negative opinions, most reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. They suggest the expansion has transformed Cyberpunk 2077 into the outstanding game CD Projekt Red always intended it to be.

It has come a long way in the time that has passed since its release, but it seems like the Phantom Liberty expansion is the icing on the Cyberpunk cake.

It officially releases next week on Tuesday, Sep. 26, and fans can’t wait.

About the author