All Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 changes: What’s new?

Ahead of the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a massive free update, known as Update 2.0. To say that this will be a massive update might even be an understatement, with fans and media expecting 2.0 to make Cyberpunk 2077 feel like an entirely new game.

Update 2.0 is more than just new content, although there is plenty more of that. Several of Cyberpunk 2077’s most prolific and recognizable systems are getting massive overhauls, and for fans on the fence about paying up for Phantom Liberty, much of the new content is coming to the base game for everyone to play.

There’s a lot to look forward to, so let’s jump in and see all that’s coming to Cyberpunk 2077 when 2.0 drops.

Redesigned Cyberware, perks, skills, and Relic abilities

New, revamped ways to play. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

The perks and skill tree system is being “completely redesigned” for Update 2.0. The changes will require pretty much every character deep into the game to respec, so it might be worth considering a fresh playthrough from the beginning. The redesigned system will also include some new abilities, with both new and refreshed abilities looking more exciting.

There will even be an additional progression system separate from perks, called Skills. Rather than putting points into Skills like you would with perks, players will upgrade these Skills by using the corresponding playstyle. According to PC Gamer, there are five Skill categories, and players can earn stat increases and extra perk points by leveling them up:

Headhunter

Netrunner

Shinobi

Solo

Engineer

Cyberware is getting an overhaul as well; players won’t be limited by a maximum amount of slots per area, but they will have a maximum total capacity. The Relic ability tree, featuring the game’s most powerful and devastating abilities, is also getting a big update.

AI combat overhaul, vehicle combat, and revamped police

Spray, pray, drive. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

With so many new abilities and playstyles to test out, combat is going to feel much more different, but that will also be attributed to a number of changes coming to the game’s combat systems.

Vehicle combat is coming, in which players will be able to hack and shoot while putting their pedal to the metal. If you plan on committing vehicular crimes, you will be chased by police in the revamped wanted system. Fans of GTA will be very familiar with the new system as the police will chase you relentlessly and throw more and more at you as your wanted level goes up, before eventually deploying the ruthless MaxTac.

New content: quests, weapons, vehicles, and more

More guards means more goods. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

There is a plethora of new content coming to Cyberpunk 2077 via Update 2.0, in addition to the new and revamped game systems:

New weapons

New quests and gigs

New district

New Cyberware

New clothing items (clothes are now purely cosmetic, armor is added via Cyberware)

All the new items and new ways to play officially arrive in Cyberpunk 2077 when Update 2.0 launches on Sept. 21.

