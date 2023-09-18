Fans feel Cyberpunk 2077 will be their most-played RPG game of all time after 2.0 update

There's no reason to not give it a new try—or replay the whole thing.

A lot of Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eager to replay the game soon when CD Projekt Red releases the 2.0 update to Night City on Sept. 21.

This is because of two key factors. When Cyberpunk 2077 was first released in December 2020, the game was borderline unplayable for a lot of players, especially the ones on PC, due to the lack of optimization and countless bugs. It took months for CD Projekt Red to rescue Cyberpunk 2077 from the launch fiasco and convince players to take another shot.

The second factor that warrants returning or new players to join Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City is because the 2.0 update has promised a major overhaul to the game. The changes include new weapons, a more realistic police system, a rework of the cyberware system, and a new skill tree.

Despite all its flaws, players kept playing Cyberpunk 2077 up to this day and will play even more after the 2.0 update drops.

“I only need 300 more hours for 1k [hours], even with its flaws, still my favorite single-player game of all time,” one redditor wrote. “I’m in the same boat, 300 hours out, I refuse to uninstall because I know I’ll jump back in eventually,” another redditor wrote.

Players also celebrated that CD Projekt RED is dropping the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Sept. 21 instead of Sept. 26, the day the game’s first expansion Phantom Liberty releases.

This will give the playerbase some days to catch up with the new features and get the hang of Night City before they start playing Phantom Liberty.

It’s needless to say that CD Projekt RED absolutely needs the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty DLC to run well from day one, as the company likely can’t afford another disastrous launch.

Filip Pierściński, the lead scene programmer at CD Projekt RED, promissed Cyberpunk 2077 will perform “well” with recommended hardware. But, as always, that promise only matters if it holds true when the new content releases.

