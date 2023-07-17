Cyberpunk 2077 is finally ‘very’ positive on Steam, and some of the reviews are wild

Anyone who follows gaming will be aware of the horrible start of Cyberpunk 2077 in Dec. 2020. Luckily, after numerous updates and fixes, the game is finally showing up as “very positive” on Steam.

The platform has its own rating system based on user reviews. Each game has its overall rating, ranging from negative through mixed to overwhelmingly positive. CD Projekt Red’s standout production has finally reached the penultimate rating of “very positive” recently.

At the time of publishing, the game has 547,047 reviews in total. On top of that it has 8,166 recent reviews, which also give it a “very positive” rating. Some reviews, though, are quite sensational.

“Basically you are a schizo that has an imaginary rockstar friend that tried to kill you but then he decided not to then he tells you to fight a cooperation,” one positive review claimed, quite truthfully. “Over two years after the game’s release they’ve finally managed to fix most of the game-breaking bugs (my game still completely crashed every 10-12 hours of gameplay though),” another adds.

While recent reviews are mostly positive, quite a few of them sound more like troll posts rather than actual reviews of the game. Nevertheless, knowing the gaming community, it’s not surprising at all.

New popular faces are coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with fresh content. Image via CD Projekt Red

Still, it’s no mystery Cyberpunk 2077 is getting better and better with every month. Ever since its terrible start in Dec. 2020, when the game was flooded with bugs that made it unplayable for many, the developer has focused on fixing it as well as they possibly can. After two and half years of effort, it’s finally starting to look like the brilliant game it was originally expected to be.

There is more good news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. The game will receive its first major DLC called “Phantom Liberty” on Sept. 26. The expansion will introduce a number of new characters played by renowned celebrities, such as Idris Elba. The story itself will somehow tie V to the government of the New United States of America, and will naturally take place in the Night City.

