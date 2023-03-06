Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pulls off shocking win, bags multiple awards over fan favorites

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been one of the standout anime on Netflix since its inception. While fans and players of Cyberpunk 2077 were already teased about some of the characters in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners via the “David Martinez” drink item in the game, those unaware were in for a special treat. Edgerunners quickly topped the Netflix charts for the most watched show when it was first released in 2022. These stats even boosted the game’s player count when the anime was released.

As expected, the recognition and accolades received by the anime did not stop there. The anime streaming website Crunchyroll hosts its annual anime awards recognizing the best-performing anime throughout the year. To the surprise of a lot of people, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners nabbed multiple anime awards at the event, including Anime of the Year and Best English VA Performance.

This past weekend at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony, @edgerunners was awarded Anime of the Year and Best VA Performance (EN)!🏆



It's such a great honor and we'd like to thank everyone for their support, votes, and for watching our anime💛💚 pic.twitter.com/WKnoiv8LXA — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 6, 2023

What really surprised most of the viewers was that Edgerunners beat several fan-favorite anime series. These include series such as Demon Slayer, which has been consistent among anime fans as one of the top current anime series, and Spy x Family, a new series that took the world by storm. The Best English VA Performance award went to Zach Aguilar, the voice of the series’ protagonist, David Martinez, after his phenomenal work as the traumatized teenage cybernetic implant enthusiast.

As great as this news is, we might not be getting a sequel to the masterpiece that is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners because it was always intended to be a standalone anime. What’s next for the Cyberpunk universe is anybody’s guess until CD Projekt Red reveals its future plans.