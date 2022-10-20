Cyberpunk: Edgerunners gets disappointing update after bumper first Netflix season

Cyberpunk 2077 admittedly had a rough launch near the end of 2020 when it came out with a myriad of bugs and poor performance on last-gen consoles. But, the game’s popularity has soared beyond what anyone expected lately, mostly thanks to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that launched the game to over a million players for weeks.

But, it’s looking like there won’t be a second season, according to an interview with CD Projekt Red’s Japanese manager Satoru Honma in Famitsu.

The interview, translated by VGC, reads: “Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background.'”

Unfortunately, Honma lays it out pretty flatly, stating there are currently no plans for there to be another season of Edgerunners because it was always intended as a standalone work. While this is sad news for fans of the show, at least it means they won’t have to get their hearts broken all over again getting attached to characters they’ll have to lose.

Fans of the Cyberpunk franchise will be happy to know there is more coming from that universe in the future; CD Projekt Red has already confirmed they’re working on multiple new Cyberpunk projects.

With this news, many players who were fans of the anime will be able to get more from these characters in the coming months and years.

Fans should keep an eye on CD Projekt Red’s socials for more big announcements about the future of the Cyberpunk franchise across the next few months.