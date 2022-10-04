Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, story expansion to be developed by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red is working on two new additions to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, one of which will be a sequel.

CD Projekt Red announced today several upcoming expansions to its most popular titles, The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. Both titles will be receiving new games in the future, but Cyberpunk will also be receiving a new expansion in the near future.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a “major story-driven expansion to Cyberpunk 2077,” according to CD Projekt Red, and is in the final production phase. This will be the first expansion to come to Cyberpunk since the game released almost two years ago. Since then, the game has seen a recent upswing in players following the success of Cypherpunk Edgerunners, an animated series exclusive to Netflix.

After Edgerunners was released on Sept. 13, Cyberpunk hit all-time highs on Steam for the last year and made it to Steam’s top 10 selling games list afterward. The show not only got people to return to the game after mixed reviews from the last year but also got new people to pick the game up for the first time. Cyberpunk has received numerous updates since its release, including many quality-of-life changes as well as new Easter eggs for players to discover.

The rejuvenated hype surrounding the game continues with the news that CD Projekt Red will be giving fans more stories to play through and something exciting for the future. CD Projekt Red will be looking to expand the world of Night City by creating a new game. CD Projekt announced Project Orion as the first sequel to Cyberpunk. Not much is known about this sequel other than that it will take place in the Cyberpunk universe and is in the very early stages of development.

CD Projekt said the game will “prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.”