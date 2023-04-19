How long is the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Playtime?

Burning Shores is the first piece of post-launch DLC content for Horizon Forbidden West, and it comes over one year since the game initially arrived on PlayStation 4 and 5. The DLC will offer a new playable area for players to explore, and this seemingly includes locations in and around the Hollywood sign in the post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles. As with any piece of new content, though, one of the primary questions of players’ minds is exactly how long they can expect to spend with Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

The sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, Zero Dawn, had one single post-launch expansion, called The Frozen Wilds. The setup for Burning Shores is very similar to The Frozen Wilds, as players will have a new area to explore, machines to fight, and characters to meet. In addition to that, Horizon Forbidden West will also delve deeper into the Quen Tribe and give players a terrifying final boss battle.

All of this should make for an action-packed expansion, but how much time will it take for players to complete the Burning Shores DLC?

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Playtime

While the developers at Guerrilla Games have not come out and given an exact completion time for Burning Shores, we can make a solid assumption based on The Frozen Wilds and how long it took to complete the main story in Horizon Forbidden West.

We would assume that it will take players roughly eight to 10 hours to complete the Burning Shores DLC. This is just accounting for the main questline in the expansion, though. If players want to finish a completionist run of the DLC, they can likely double their overall playtime. Faster players can likely finish a completionist run in around 15-17 hours while players who take their time could get up to 20 hours if they truly want to see everything and take to everyone.

However, all of this is based on conjecture and assumptions. We will have to wait and see how long it takes players to finish the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC before giving an official answer. The Burning Shores DLC is available now for PlayStation 5 players only.