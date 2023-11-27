It's likely the game won't actually release in 2023.

Off the Grid, a cyberpunk battle royale game, is slated for a 2023 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. However, as the year draws to a close and developers Gunzilla remain quiet about the exact release date, it increasingly seems like a delay might be on the cards.

A FAQ section on the game’s official website vaguely states that Off the Grid will be released in 2023. But Canadian musician Lights, who is working on motion capture for the game, revealed in a recent X (formerly Twitter) thread that the game’s shooting hasn’t ended as of Nov. 25 and that the game “is not out until next year.”

Here’s everything we know about Off the Grid’s release date window and gameplay.

When is Off the Grid officially expected to release?

Off the Grid is scheduled for release sometime in 2023, according to the game’s official website. As of Nov. 27, the date of writing, this timeframe still stands, giving developers just over a month to finalize and publish the game.

Gunzilla has been actively teasing weapons, maps, and other features on X and YouTube for months, offering glimpses into what the game will come with. However, players have been left hanging for the final announcement of a concrete release date.

Will Off the Grid be delayed?

As of now, Off the Grid hasn’t been officially delayed. But considering that individuals involved in the game’s motion capture have mentioned that shooting is still ongoing and hinted at a release not happening until next year, it appears increasingly likely that developer Gunzilla will soon announce an official delay, pushing Off the Grid’s release to 2024.

Dot Esports has reached out to Gunzilla for comments.

Off the Grid’s key gameplay elements

You’ll be able to collect lots of weapon augments. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Off the Grid is built around three core gameplay features: the Teardrop island map, cyberlimbs, and weapons. Developers are planning to release 11 areas on the main map, 36 cyberlimbs, and over 300 weapon and parts combinations.

In Off the Grid, as with any battle royale game, your primary objective is to be the last player or squad standing at the end of the match. In this case, a 150-player match. You’ll rely on your arsenal of guns and the enhancements provided by cyberlimbs to survive and take down your opponents, following the typical gameplay loop of battle royale games.

The unique part about Off the Grid is that it will feature a PvE mode, in which you’ll play through a campaign while the battle royale madness unfolds around you.

Cyberlimbs will act like buffs to your character. For example, you can equip the Roadrunners mechanical legs to run faster or the Slugger arms to slow down your targets with gooey slime. This feature essentially lets you build your character according to your preferred playstyle.

Finally, weapons can be customized across five categories: sight, muzzle, tactical, underbarrel, and magazine. Players have the opportunity to create and save their loadouts before dropping into Teardrop Island. This feature ensures that Off the Grid matches start off dynamically, eliminating the need for players to scramble for the first available gun for protection at the beginning of the game.