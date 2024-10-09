How to play Off the Grid early access

Over two years since its reveal, Off the Grid is now available to play via early access, enabling players to try out the new free-to-play PvP and PvE battle royale game for the very first time.

If you want to know how to get your hands on the game or perhaps discover more about its gameplay features, you are in the right place!

How to get Off the Grid early access

Early access for Off the Grid, a new free-to-play third-person battle royale game developed by Gunzilla Games, is now available across the PlayStation and Xbox stores, while the PC version is attainable through the Epic Games store.

Off the Grid. Image by Dot Esports

Initially planned for a 2023 release, speculation over the game’s progress and anticipated launch had been on the rise, but early access went live on Oct. 8 to get the cyberpunk-themed battle royale experience underway.

What is Off the Grid?

Set on a dystopian tropical island, Off the Grid features an immersive 60-hour narrative campaign that takes place while players aim to shoot, loot, and survive their way through fast-paced battle royale matches involving up to 150 players.

As it’s only in the early access stage right now, the main mode currently available offers 60-player battle royale matches in teams of up to three.

Use vehicles to overcome enemy players in the hunt for survival. Image via Gunzilla Games

While Off the Grid provides your typical battle royale mechanics such as armor plates, loot, and teammate buyback, many of its features are unique thanks to the game’s back story.

In Off the Grid, humans replace their limbs with cyber versions specially designed for combat. This allows players to swap out limbs from downed enemies or loot caches that possess unique abilities, including Roadrunners, which give players super-fast movement.

According to the official Off the Grid website, over 30 limb upgrades and variations will be available in addition to the “mind-blowing number” of weapons at your disposal. When it’s not the time for some melee action with the Ripper limb, defeat enemies from a distance with fully customizable assault rifles, SMGs, snipers, shotguns, and more.

Players will be able to customize attachments for the sight, muzzle, laser/flashlight, under barrel, and magazine. Various weapon skins are available that make your arsenal stand out from the rest.

Weapon customization. Image via Gunzilla Games

Time will tell if Off the Grid has what it takes to climb its way to the top of the battle royale pyramid, but the early signs are promising. Boasting incredible graphics with the help of Unreal Engine 5, action-packed gameplay, and a whole host of unique customization options, this game brings serious potential.

