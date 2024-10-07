‘Screamed so loud they DID hear it in space’: Alien Isolation fans celebrate sequel news

2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the survival horror game Alien: Isolation, and developer Creative Assembly is celebrating in a big way.

Creative director Al Hope released a statement today thanking fans all over the world for all the love that they have given the game over the last decade, and how passionate they are about a potential follow-up. Hope ended the message with a confirmation that a sequel to the game is currently in early development. While the director couldn’t share any details about what the sequel will be about or how it will play, he did say that more news will be deliveredin the future and that the development team is delighted to be working on the sequel.

The Xenomorph is on the hunt again. Image via Creative Assembly

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of Alien: Isolation got on the game’s dedicated Reddit page to jump for joy over the announcement. “Screamed so lout they did hear it in space,” posted one Reddit user, referencing the iconic tagline from the original Alien film that the game takes so much inspiration from. “WHAAAAAAT!!!??!?!? THIS IS GREAT NEWS OMG! When do Pre Orders start? Take my money Now Lol,” said another user barely able to contain their excitement.

The excitement in the thread was palpable, but there were still some fans disappointed that development for the sequel was still so early. “EARLY DEVELOPMENT?! This is at once amazing and terrible news, just like hearing Death Stranding 2 coming out later ’25,” posted one user, though they still admitted to being excited there was a sequel at all. It’s understandable frustration considering how long sequels to popular games tend to take to develop nowadays, especially considering the original game is 10 years old.

But Alien fans in general can still be happy now that the franchise is seeing a resurgence in film (Alien: Romulus), television (the upcoming FX show Alien: Earth), and now in video games.

