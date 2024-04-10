Project Zomboid: Exercise Regularity explained

Project Zomboid focuses on survival, which means fighting armies of zombies alongside your many allies to ensure you can make it one more day in this relentless apocalypse. A great way to increase your chances of survival is to exercise daily.

The way exercise works in Project Zomboid is a bit complicated. There’s a mechanic known as Exercise Regularity, which means you need to make sure you’re keeping a routine of working out to improve your physical stats. If you start to fall off, these stats drop, forcing you to remain consistent with your workout routine.

How Exercise Regularity works in Project Zomboid

Your Exercise Regularity shows how often your character exercises in Project Zomboid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Exercise Regularity bar in the Exercise menu of Project Zomboid shows how often you do a particular exercise. There’s a Regularity for each type of exercise you can do. The more often you perform that exercise, the higher the Regularity menu goes up, meaning your character experiences less Muscle Fatigue when you do that particular exercise.

Your Muscle Fatigue plays into how affected your characters is by various activities, such as running, attacking zombies, or moving effectively. When you have any Muscle Fatigue, it dramatically impacts how effective you can be in combat, and you might notice a heavy decline to killing a zombie or breaking down particular objects.

However, as a character routinely exercises for a set amount of time each day, the Regularity meter improves, giving them more positive effects than negative ones. They do need to maintain a routine, which means performing that particular exercise each day for roughly the same amount of time. These increase this character’s Strength and Fitness stats.

I recommend performing these exercises at the end of any day before you’re about to sleep or when you know there are only minor tasks to take care of around your base. When you first begin your Project Zomboid game, it can be dangerous to do any of these exercises, as finding a base with a hefty amount of supplies should be your priority. It’s also a good idea to remove any jackets, heavy shirts, backpacks, or items you’re carrying in your inventory to make it easier for you to exercise.

