Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

The Harry Potter franchise has been well-known and beloved by dedicated fans for many years and is now experiencing a massive resurgence thanks to the imminent arrival of Hogwarts Legacy. There have been many different Harry Potter games over the years but nothing quite like the upcoming open-world RPG has ever existed before.

Although the release date for Hogwarts Legacy is still about a month away for most but many months away for others, those hoping to embark on their own journey to the wizarding world have been getting ready for the game to release since it was first announced by purchasing it in advance and selecting their Hogwarts houses and wands ahead of time. Any player who is planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy on PC can now ensure that they have the right specs to take yet another stride toward being prepared for the game to launch.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s and transports players to a time before the events of Harry Potter took place. Players will get the opportunity to create a wizarding story that is entirely their own that is still set in a universe they know and love but in a very different time period that allows for mystery and surprises.

The open-world RPG will feature a blend of the known and unknown with several assets players will be familiar with alongside many that they won’t. Players will get to visit beloved locations like Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley but will also get to journey into the mysterious grounds surrounding Hogwarts that have never been seen before.

Hogwarts Legacy will also feature several characters players may recognize like Peeves or Nearly Headless Nick, characters with names that are distantly familiar to players like Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black and Deputy Headmistress Professor Matilda Weasley, and entirely new characters like Astromonmy Professor Satyavati Shah and Professor Onai.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy certainly seems to be packed with a plethora of content for players to delve into. If you want to ensure that you’re ready to play as soon as the game is released, then an important step to take is determining whether your PC can run the wizarding game.

If you’re planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy on any platform other than PC, you don’t need to worry about any system requirements because the console will simply run as usual. But PC players will need to consider their devices’ specs to ensure that they can run Hogwarts Legacy.

What are the PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy?

Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s official launch, Avalanche Software has released the minimum required PC specs and three other spec options for players seeking a more enhanced experience. This offers many players the opportunity to play and also allows each player to decide how they want to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy.

Minimum/Low Specs for Hogwarts Legacy

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB DirectX Version: DX 12

DX 12 Storage: 85 GB HDD

85 GB HDD Other Notes: SSD (preferred), HDD (supported), 720p/30 fps, and low-quality settings

Recommended/High Specs for Hogwarts Legacy

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770 DirectX Version: DX 12

DX 12 Storage: 85 GB HDD

85 GB HDD Other Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, and high-quality settings

Image via Avalanche Software

Ultra Specs for Hogwarts Legacy

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz) RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX Version: DX 12

DX 12 Storage: 85 GB SSD

85 GB SSD Other Notes: SSD, 1440p/60 fps, and ultra-quality settings

Ultra 4K Specs in Hogwarts Legacy

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz) RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT DirectX Version: DX 12

DX 12 Storage: 85 GB SSD

85 GB SSD Other Notes: SSD, 2160p/60 fps, and ultra-quality settings

Here are your final PC Specs for #HogwartsLegacy. pic.twitter.com/JUoJShlMqG — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 12, 2023

PC players will be able to hop on the Hogwarts Express and begin their very own wizarding journey starting on Feb. 10. Players who pre-order the deluxe edition will get to set off to Hogwarts sooner since it comes with a three-day early access period.

Hogwarts Legacy will also launch on Feb. 10 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players planning to use either the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One will have to wait until April 4, while Nintendo Switch players have the lengthiest wait of all since Hogwarts Legacy won’t launch there until July 25.