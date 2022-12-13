Hogwarts Legacy delayed for a third time—but only for select consoles

Harry Potter fans excited for Hogwarts Legacy will have to wait a bit longer for the game to come to older consoles—and Nintendo Switch players won’t see the game until the summer.

Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated Harry Potter game that will allow players to explore Hogwarts to their heart’s desire, providing a more intimate experience for the iconic setting and world. The game has already been delayed twice, and now, the last-gen version of the game is experiencing another delay.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy will now release on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game’s official Twitter account announced today. But the game will still be released on Feb. 10 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nintendo Switch players will receive the game last: it won’t be released on the Nintendo console until July 25.

The delay might disappoint players anxiously waiting for the title, but it will only impact players on last-gen systems. The delay is also meant to help the developers deliver “the best possible game experience across all platforms,” which should, in theory, eliminate any significant bugs or issues before launch.

Die-hard fans can pre-order the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy to gain 72 hours of early access, alongside the Dark Arts pack, Onyx Hippogriff mount, and the Dark Arts Garrison Hat. There is still time to pre-order before the game is released, so take advantage of this offer to secure your chance at experiencing the world of Harry Potter before everyone else.