Complete materials guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure will have you crafting up furniture and recipes every day you play. However, tracking down each material proves itself trickier than you’d expect from a cozy game.
Recommended Videos
Where to get all materials in HKIA
Materials can, of course, be used for crafting, but you can also use them as easy one-heart gifts. While some items are found across the Island, you’ll sometimes have to gift a character to get what you need. Furthermore, materials are often time-gated. So, once you’ve exhausted your supply of Pineapples on the Island or the three gifts for a character, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to get more.
|Item
|How to get it
|Apple
|Bogging for Apples materials game and Spooky Swamp area
|Banana
|Pompompurin
|Basic Plush
|Craftable at the table with x3 wool
|Beeswax
|Craftable at the table with x3 Lotus Blossom or x3 Paper
|Box Clam
|Rainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels)
|Bubble
|Hello Kitty’s Anniversary Event in Seaside Resort
|Cactus Cream
|Cacti on Gemstone Mountain
|Calming Crystal
|Found in Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain
|Candlenut
|Reward for gifting Hangyodon
|Candy Cloud
Reward for gifting Cinnamoroll
|Cinna Bloom
|On the ground near Red Hot Ruins and Mount Hothead
|Chocolate Coin
|In Rainbow Reef near the Sunken Ship (Requires Snorkels)
|Coconut
|Spooky Swamp, Seaside Resort, and Gemstone Mountain
|Coral Milk
|Rainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels)
|Dough
|Reward for gifting Retsuko
|Dye Pouches
|Craftable at the Recycling Plant in Rainbow Reef (Requires Plant materials),
or found in Treasure Chests
|Egg
|Rockadoodler Roundup minigame reward (Gemstone Mountain)
|Fabric
|Craftable at the table with Thread, Coconuts, or Lotus Blossom
|Feather
|Reward for gifting Pekkle
|Fizzy Crystal
|Craftable at the table with Fizzy Ore
|Flour
|Reward for gifting My Melody
|Gift Box
|Craftable at the table with Starfish and Box Clam
|Gizmo
|Reward for gifting Chococat
|Glitch
|Reward for gifting Tophat
|Glow Berry
|Lilypad Lagoon area of Spooky Swamp
|Honeycomb
|Reward for gifting Wish Me Mell
|Ingot
|Craftable at the table with Iron
|Iron
|Found in the Crystal Caves (Gemstone Mountain) and Mount Hothead area
|Lamb Plush
|Craftable at the table with a Basic Plush and a stick
|Light Stone
|Reward for gifting Kuromi
|Little Challenge
|Reward for gifting Big Challenges
|Lotus Blossom
|Seaside Resort and Spooky Swamp area
|Magma Bloom
|Mount Hothead area
|Mechanism
|Mount Hothead area
|Moon Cheese
|Cloud Island area
|Mushrooms
|Spooky Swamp area
|Obsidian Shard
|Mount Hothead area
|Paper
|Reward for gifting Badtz-Maru
|Pineapple
|Seaside Resort area
|Pollen Puff
|Merry Meadow area
|Pumpkin
|Spooky Swamp area
|Raindrop
|Merry Meadow (during rainy weather), Spooky Swamp and Rainfall Flowers (Seaside Resort)
|Rainbow Beam
|City Town (during rainy weather)
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Anywhere during the Happy Havens Event
|Ribbon
|Merry Meadow area
|Rice
|Reward for gifting Usahana
|Rice Flour
|Craftable the Chef’s Station with Rice
|Rubber
|Seaside Resort area
|Sakura
|Merry Meadows area once the Curious Caverns quest is completed
|Sand Dollar
|Any beach in Seaside Resort, Spooky Swamp, Mount Hothead, and Gemstone Mountain
|Seashells
|Rainbow Reef area
|Seaweed
|City Town sewers
|Seaweed Sheet
|Craftable at the Chef’s Station with Seaweed
|Seed
|Merry Meadow area
|Shiny
|Gemstone Mountain area
|Snowcicle
|Icy Peak area
|Spark
|Craftable at the Crafting Table with Light Stones
|Spinip
|On the shoreline of swamp ponds in Spooky Swamp
|Star
|Craftable at the Crafting Table with Stardust
|Starfish
|Rainbow Reef area (Requires Snorkels)
|Starfruit
|Coral Island trees
|Stardrop
|During Starfall in Star Treasure Chests
|Stardust
|Reward for gifting Lala and Kiki
|Steamdrop
|Steam Theramsl in Spooky Swamp, Gemstone Mountain, or Mount Hothead
|Stick
|Seaside Resort and Gemstone Mountain area. Can also be a reward when fishing for Clamfish
|Strawberry
|Reward for gifting Pochacco
|Sugarkelp
|Reward for gifting Keroppi
|Swampmallow
|Around the swamp ponds of Spooky Swamp
|Tapioca
|Imagination Cafe in City Town
|Tea Leaves
|Imagination Cafe in City Town
|Thread
|Reward for gifting Tuxedosam
|Toasted Almond
|Mount Hothead area
|Tofu
|Reward for gifting Hello Kitty
|Woodblock
|Craftable at the Crafting Table with Sticks or Coconut
|Wool
|Reward for gifting My Sweet Piano
|Worm Tail
|Merry Meadow area
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jan 31, 2025 12:41 pm