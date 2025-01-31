Forgot password
Hello kitty island adventure character standing by water and a sand dollar.
Screenshot by DotEsports
Complete materials guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Find out how to get all materials in HKIA here.
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 12:41 pm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure will have you crafting up furniture and recipes every day you play. However, tracking down each material proves itself trickier than you’d expect from a cozy game.

Where to get all materials in HKIA

Hello kitty island adventure character standing next to crafting table.
Materials, materials. Screenshot by DotEsports

Materials can, of course, be used for crafting, but you can also use them as easy one-heart gifts. While some items are found across the Island, you’ll sometimes have to gift a character to get what you need. Furthermore, materials are often time-gated. So, once you’ve exhausted your supply of Pineapples on the Island or the three gifts for a character, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to get more.

ItemHow to get it
AppleBogging for Apples materials game and Spooky Swamp area
BananaPompompurin
Basic PlushCraftable at the table with x3 wool
BeeswaxCraftable at the table with x3 Lotus Blossom or x3 Paper
Box ClamRainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels)
BubbleHello Kitty’s Anniversary Event in Seaside Resort
Cactus CreamCacti on Gemstone Mountain
Calming CrystalFound in Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain
CandlenutReward for gifting Hangyodon
Candy Cloud
Reward for gifting Cinnamoroll
Cinna BloomOn the ground near Red Hot Ruins and Mount Hothead
Chocolate CoinIn Rainbow Reef near the Sunken Ship (Requires Snorkels)
CoconutSpooky Swamp, Seaside Resort, and Gemstone Mountain
Coral MilkRainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels)
DoughReward for gifting Retsuko
Dye PouchesCraftable at the Recycling Plant in Rainbow Reef (Requires Plant materials),
or found in Treasure Chests
EggRockadoodler Roundup minigame reward (Gemstone Mountain)
FabricCraftable at the table with Thread, Coconuts, or Lotus Blossom
FeatherReward for gifting Pekkle
Fizzy CrystalCraftable at the table with Fizzy Ore
FlourReward for gifting My Melody
Gift BoxCraftable at the table with Starfish and Box Clam
GizmoReward for gifting Chococat
GlitchReward for gifting Tophat
Glow BerryLilypad Lagoon area of Spooky Swamp
HoneycombReward for gifting Wish Me Mell
IngotCraftable at the table with Iron
IronFound in the Crystal Caves (Gemstone Mountain) and Mount Hothead area
Lamb PlushCraftable at the table with a Basic Plush and a stick
Light StoneReward for gifting Kuromi
Little ChallengeReward for gifting Big Challenges
Lotus BlossomSeaside Resort and Spooky Swamp area
Magma BloomMount Hothead area
MechanismMount Hothead area
Moon CheeseCloud Island area
MushroomsSpooky Swamp area
Obsidian ShardMount Hothead area
PaperReward for gifting Badtz-Maru
PineappleSeaside Resort area
Pollen PuffMerry Meadow area
PumpkinSpooky Swamp area
RaindropMerry Meadow (during rainy weather), Spooky Swamp and Rainfall Flowers (Seaside Resort)
Rainbow BeamCity Town (during rainy weather)
Rainbow SprinklesAnywhere during the Happy Havens Event
RibbonMerry Meadow area
RiceReward for gifting Usahana
Rice FlourCraftable the Chef’s Station with Rice
RubberSeaside Resort area
SakuraMerry Meadows area once the Curious Caverns quest is completed
Sand DollarAny beach in Seaside Resort, Spooky Swamp, Mount Hothead, and Gemstone Mountain
SeashellsRainbow Reef area
SeaweedCity Town sewers
Seaweed SheetCraftable at the Chef’s Station with Seaweed
SeedMerry Meadow area
ShinyGemstone Mountain area
SnowcicleIcy Peak area
SparkCraftable at the Crafting Table with Light Stones
SpinipOn the shoreline of swamp ponds in Spooky Swamp
StarCraftable at the Crafting Table with Stardust
StarfishRainbow Reef area (Requires Snorkels)
StarfruitCoral Island trees
StardropDuring Starfall in Star Treasure Chests
StardustReward for gifting Lala and Kiki
SteamdropSteam Theramsl in Spooky Swamp, Gemstone Mountain, or Mount Hothead
StickSeaside Resort and Gemstone Mountain area. Can also be a reward when fishing for Clamfish
StrawberryReward for gifting Pochacco
SugarkelpReward for gifting Keroppi
SwampmallowAround the swamp ponds of Spooky Swamp
TapiocaImagination Cafe in City Town
Tea LeavesImagination Cafe in City Town
ThreadReward for gifting Tuxedosam
Toasted AlmondMount Hothead area
TofuReward for gifting Hello Kitty
WoodblockCraftable at the Crafting Table with Sticks or Coconut
WoolReward for gifting My Sweet Piano
Worm TailMerry Meadow area
