Complete materials guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure will have you crafting up furniture and recipes every day you play. However, tracking down each material proves itself trickier than you’d expect from a cozy game.

Where to get all materials in HKIA

Materials, materials. Screenshot by DotEsports

Materials can, of course, be used for crafting, but you can also use them as easy one-heart gifts. While some items are found across the Island, you’ll sometimes have to gift a character to get what you need. Furthermore, materials are often time-gated. So, once you’ve exhausted your supply of Pineapples on the Island or the three gifts for a character, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to get more.

Item How to get it Apple Bogging for Apples materials game and Spooky Swamp area Banana Pompompurin Basic Plush Craftable at the table with x3 wool Beeswax Craftable at the table with x3 Lotus Blossom or x3 Paper Box Clam Rainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels) Bubble Hello Kitty’s Anniversary Event in Seaside Resort Cactus Cream Cacti on Gemstone Mountain Calming Crystal Found in Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain Candlenut Reward for gifting Hangyodon Candy Cloud

Reward for gifting Cinnamoroll Cinna Bloom On the ground near Red Hot Ruins and Mount Hothead Chocolate Coin In Rainbow Reef near the Sunken Ship (Requires Snorkels) Coconut Spooky Swamp, Seaside Resort, and Gemstone Mountain Coral Milk Rainbow Reef (Requires Snorkels) Dough Reward for gifting Retsuko Dye Pouches Craftable at the Recycling Plant in Rainbow Reef (Requires Plant materials),

or found in Treasure Chests Egg Rockadoodler Roundup minigame reward (Gemstone Mountain) Fabric Craftable at the table with Thread, Coconuts, or Lotus Blossom Feather Reward for gifting Pekkle Fizzy Crystal Craftable at the table with Fizzy Ore Flour Reward for gifting My Melody Gift Box Craftable at the table with Starfish and Box Clam Gizmo Reward for gifting Chococat Glitch Reward for gifting Tophat Glow Berry Lilypad Lagoon area of Spooky Swamp Honeycomb Reward for gifting Wish Me Mell Ingot Craftable at the table with Iron Iron Found in the Crystal Caves (Gemstone Mountain) and Mount Hothead area Lamb Plush Craftable at the table with a Basic Plush and a stick Light Stone Reward for gifting Kuromi Little Challenge Reward for gifting Big Challenges Lotus Blossom Seaside Resort and Spooky Swamp area Magma Bloom Mount Hothead area Mechanism Mount Hothead area Moon Cheese Cloud Island area Mushrooms Spooky Swamp area Obsidian Shard Mount Hothead area Paper Reward for gifting Badtz-Maru Pineapple Seaside Resort area Pollen Puff Merry Meadow area Pumpkin Spooky Swamp area Raindrop Merry Meadow (during rainy weather), Spooky Swamp and Rainfall Flowers (Seaside Resort) Rainbow Beam City Town (during rainy weather) Rainbow Sprinkles Anywhere during the Happy Havens Event Ribbon Merry Meadow area Rice Reward for gifting Usahana Rice Flour Craftable the Chef’s Station with Rice Rubber Seaside Resort area Sakura Merry Meadows area once the Curious Caverns quest is completed Sand Dollar Any beach in Seaside Resort, Spooky Swamp, Mount Hothead, and Gemstone Mountain Seashells Rainbow Reef area Seaweed City Town sewers Seaweed Sheet Craftable at the Chef’s Station with Seaweed Seed Merry Meadow area Shiny Gemstone Mountain area Snowcicle Icy Peak area Spark Craftable at the Crafting Table with Light Stones Spinip On the shoreline of swamp ponds in Spooky Swamp Star Craftable at the Crafting Table with Stardust Starfish Rainbow Reef area (Requires Snorkels) Starfruit Coral Island trees Stardrop During Starfall in Star Treasure Chests Stardust Reward for gifting Lala and Kiki Steamdrop Steam Theramsl in Spooky Swamp, Gemstone Mountain, or Mount Hothead Stick Seaside Resort and Gemstone Mountain area. Can also be a reward when fishing for Clamfish Strawberry Reward for gifting Pochacco Sugarkelp Reward for gifting Keroppi Swampmallow Around the swamp ponds of Spooky Swamp Tapioca Imagination Cafe in City Town Tea Leaves Imagination Cafe in City Town Thread Reward for gifting Tuxedosam Toasted Almond Mount Hothead area Tofu Reward for gifting Hello Kitty Woodblock Craftable at the Crafting Table with Sticks or Coconut Wool Reward for gifting My Sweet Piano Worm Tail Merry Meadow area

