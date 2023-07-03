Can you play BattleBit Remastered on controller?

BattleBit Remastered allows you to take part in chaotic 254-player fights on numerous maps. The game is a PC exclusive, and while players on the platform are most likely used to enjoying FPS titles with a mouse and a keyboard, some of them have been wondering if you can play it on a controller.

Each FPS game has its own unique gameplay, and each player has their own preference. Therefore, some may prefer using an Xbox or PlayStation controller, while others are masters in taking down opponents with a mouse. And in BattleBit Remastered, there is a whole bunch of them to eliminate.

The game is similar to Battlefield, mostly due to the usage of vehicles and tools, enormous maps, and server capacity as high as 254 players. And while it looks similar to Roblox due to its square-like graphics, many players admit it’s a hell of a ride and explicitly fun.

You may use various vehicles in BattleBit Remastered. Screengrab by Dot Esports via SgtOkiDoki

Still, we’re sure some users would enjoy BattleBit Remastered more if they could use controllers. Unfortunately, if you’re one of them, you’ll have to follow some steps to do so.

Is there an option to play BattleBit Remastered on a controller?

At the time of publishing, there’s no official way to play BattleBit Remastered on a controller. The game is still in early access and as of now, it doesn’t have official support for them. There is, however, a way to tweak your Steam settings so you can play with a controller.

How to play BattleBit Remastered on a controller?

There is a simple workaround, which will emulate your controller as a keyboard and mouse. Just follow these simple steps.

Open the Steam Settings Go to the ‘Controller’ tab Enable the Steam input for the controller you’re using Copy this link into your browser: steam://controllerconfig/671860/2989910468. Apply the layout to the controller Launch BattleBit Remastered Enable three following settings in the Controls menu: Toggle Lean

Toggle Dragging Players

Toggle Sprint

And that’s it. After you complete these steps, you should be able to join any BattleBit Remastered server and play with the controller of your choice. You may still encounter some issues here and there since there is no official controller support yet, and this is just a workaround thanks to Steam Settings. Although on the other hand, we believe that official support is on its way and just a matter of time.

