Roblox meets Battlefield climbing up Steam’s most-played games, records new peak

In the middle of June, Steam users discovered a new unique FPS title to delve into, and the game has been quickly gaining steam (see what I did there?) and climbing the leaderboard for most-played title on the platform.

BattleBit Remastered, a game that has Battlefield-like gameplay with Roblox-esque graphics, recorded a new peak on June 25 with 86,636 concurrent players, according to stats site Steamcharts. Additionally, at the time of publishing, BattleBit Remastered is the 24th most-played game on Steam with 34,157 players.

Once you look at the game’s performance since it was released on June 16, you’ll quickly realize how fast it has been growing, especially for a $15 multiplayer game. It has been recording new heights daily, and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon with the hype it’s been getting. The low system requirements are also likely quite helpful.

BattleBit Remastered has already made a significant community on Reddit with almost 30,000 players signed up to its subreddit at the time of writing. Besides, the forum itself feels alive, with new gameplay clips and discussions on how to possibly improve all over the place. On top of that, the developers from SgtOkiDoki studios are regularly patching the game, releasing updates every three days or so.

Related: How to play BattleBit Remastered: A beginner’s guide

The game itself is just like the name suggests—it’s as if Battlefield met Roblox. In the game, players join a lobby of up to 254 players and fight in two teams. Each of them has a variety of vehicles to use and needs to defeat the second team. Sounds familiar? Every Battlefield fan would probably agree. Yet, the game is made with Roblox-like graphics, with everything being square, hence the low system requirements.

About the author