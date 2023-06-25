How to play BattleBit Remastered: A beginner’s guide

Being a newbie in any game has its specific challenges and obstacles, but BattleBit Remastered is a game that has a few too many details to remember to improve your skill at the game.

Thankfully, there are only a few essential bits of information you need to know as a beginner to give you the edge over other newer players and place you in the midst of the battlefield as a competent asset to your squad.

If you want to get in on the necessary information you need to succeed in this action-packed title, make sure to read the rest of our beginner’s guide on BattleBit Remastered.

Basics of every class in BattleBit Remastered

Let the games begin. Image via SgtOkiDoki & BattleBit

While there is a lot of depth in the game to dive into to get newer players up to speed, it is essential you familiarize yourself with the basics. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of Battlebit Remastered, let us first introduce you to the different classes present in the game.

There are six main classes available for players to choose from in BattleBit Remastered. They are:

Squad Leader Assault Medic Engineer Support Recon

These six classes each provide unique roles to players, having different strengths and weaknesses. Let us have a closer look at what each class exactly does.

Squad Leader

Just as the name suggests, the Squad Leader acts as the leader of your designated squad. The Squad Leader is just about equal to the Assault class in terms of the weapons they have access to, while the Squad Leader also bears the responsibility of leading the squad into battle.

The Squad Leader needs to plan the course of where to attack by pressing the ‘ping’ button (the default being the middle mouse button) while looking at an objective.

The following are the weapons that are accessible to the Squad Leader class:

Assault Rifles

DMR’s

Pistols

Assault

The Assault class happens to be the basic, default class in BattleBit Remastered. Assaults have access to a plethora of offensive gadgets in addition to the assault rifles they primarily use for solid medium-range damage.

The Assault class generates a lot of chaos on the battlefield by using explosives to destroy buildings that enemies may use as cover while generally disrupting their positions. Assaults also have access to a riot shield, letting them charge forward recklessly without needing to be too careful.

The following are the weapons accessible to the Assault class:

Assault Rifles

Pistols

Medic

The Medic is one of the most useful classes in any squad since they are the only ones who can heal others as well as themselves in BattleBit Remastered. Medics can actively replace lost health through the use of their Medkit secondary gadget, whereas other classes have to use the inferior bandages to revive teammates as well as heal themselves.

Medics are far from one trick ponies, however, as this class has access to a large selection of weapons. This allows the Medic class to keep themselves safe and even go on the offensive while bouncing between different teammates to heal them up.

The following are the weapons that are accessible to the Medic class:

Assault Rifles

SMG’s

PDW’s

Carbines

Pistols

Engineer

The Engineer is a class that stands out not because of the fact that they have access to the widest variety of primary weapons, but rather due to their secondary weapons.

Engineers have the ability to summon an array of rocket launchers to direct massive, destructive explosions onto the enemies. Not only this, but Engineers also have the special repair tool primary gadget that allows this class to fix friendly vehicles.

The following are the weapons that are accessible to the Engineer class:

Assault Rifles

SMG’s

PDW’s

Carbines

DMR’s

Pistols

Support

The Support class is known for being the only class with access to LMGs, but this is far from their best quality. While LMGs do let you engage in long-range fights easier, Supports are most valued for their ability to rapidly place cover in the forms of walls and fortifications for their teammates.

Apart from this, the Support class also has special access to ammo boxes that are used to resupply your squad in a jiffy. All of these passive qualities do slow Supports down, however, so make sure to choose this class if you’re okay with not being in the thick of the action.

The following are the weapons that are accessible to the Support class:

LMG’s

Pistols

Recon

If you are a fan of long-ranged combat, the Recon might just be your favorite pick.

Stand back at safe distances and lay down fire on your enemies with either the marksman rifles or the sniper rifles that Recons can access in addition to carrying out their titular reconnaissance through their nifty drone.

You can also make use of the unique gadget that Recons get access to, shooting out a faux lens flare to confuse enemy snipers into revealing their positions.

The following are the weapons that are accessible to the Recon class:

Sniper Rifles

DMR’s

Pistols

Tips and tricks for improving as beginners at BattleBit Remastered

Grand warfare on a huge scale. Image via SgtOkiDoki & BattleBit

Now that you have familiarized yourself with all of the classes in BattleBit Remastered, we can move on to the various tips and tricks to significantly improve your performance as a beginner.

1) Communication is essential to success

BattleBit Remastered features the option for voice chat, letting you talk to other users, whether they may be squad members or even enemies. The voice chat has several different categories, which are as follows:

Local chat (Blue) – this chat allows you to talk to any user that is nearby you, and that includes enemies as well as teammates.

Squad chat (Green) – you can use this chat to talk to your squad members by radio.

Squad leader chat (Orange) – If you are a squad leader, then you can communicate with other squad leaders through the squad leader voice chat to share important information or to formulate crucial, game-winning plans.

2) Fix your HUD/UI

The HUD in BattleBit Remastered can get very distracting as it is very bright, colorful, and extremely busy, which can very easily cause you to lose focus during heated battles. Fortunately, the game lets you change the color and opacity of most markers.

All you need to do is open your Settings and change the appropriate options in the Gameplay tab.

3) Play in a squad

As a beginner, it is crucial to play in a squad so that you can fall back on your teammates when you feel threatened or don’t know how to proceed. Additionally, when you play without a squad, you can only access the Assault class, while playing in a squad gives you access to all six of the classes available in the game.

3) Stopping bleeds

Players will begin to bleed after getting hit, which you can stop by pressing your Three key by default along with the left mouse button to bandage yourself, or the right mouse button to bandage your teammate.

Additionally, you can press the middle mouse button to drop bandages for a teammate which can help them when they don’t have access to any. Keep in mind that the healing process is slow, so make sure you are in a safe location to be bandaged up.

4) Saving ‘knocked’ players

If a player takes you or a teammate out, you don’t die immediately, but rather, you get knocked. A player is still able to be revived from this state, meaning that if you have teammates nearby, they can apply a bandage on you to bring you back to functioning health.

Should allies be too far away, you can opt to “Give Up”, sending you back to the respawn screen. Keep in mind, however, this will cost your team a ticket.

5) Start out with the Medic class

We recommend newcomers start playing the game as the Medic. While I found myself healing allies more than shooting at enemies, I received a heap of extra XP which meant I ranked up faster and unlocked extra abilities or weapons.

Plus, by reviving allies, you’ll save your team’s ticket count—which could very well mean the difference between winning and losing.

6) Choose your reload method appropriately

In BattleBit Remastered, there are two types of reloading methods: normal and tactical.

Normal reloading is the slower of the two methods, but it will let you store the used magazine back into your armor, which means that you can refill it when you need to.

Tactical reloading is the quick method where the player will toss the used magazine onto the ground, which means you will need to pick up the magazine from the ground to use in the future. If your teammates have the same weapon, they can pick up and refill the magazines for their own use as well.

7) Marking enemy locations

Since finding the exact locations of enemies can be hard a lot of the time, you have the option to mark or ping an enemy.

Hold down the middle mouse button to open a radial menu with the ability to place different markers. Squad Leaders have access to a few extra marks which can be used to command players to attack or defend a certain point.

