If you’re a fan of the Solo Levelling anime, then Shadow Essence is a must-have evolve material in Anime Last Stand to level up your characters.

Recommended Videos

Shadow Essence is the key to evolving your characters to the next stage. This transformation significantly boosts their base stats if you want to level up any Solo-Levelling characters, such as Sunwoo (Bloodlust), Highclass Tanker, and Crimson Commander in Anime Last Stand. So, how do you get your hands on Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand?

How to get and use Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand

Raid Shop is the place to find Shadow Essence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get one Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand by purchasing it at the Raid Shop for 45 Raid tokens. Obtaining Raid tokens is challenging as they only drop after a raid is completed. It is not guaranteed in the later stages, so you’ll need to go to the Raids and finish as many as you can to get the best odds of getting enough Raid tokens to purchase the Shadow Essence.

If you do get your hands on the Shadow Essence material, here are the characters that you can evolve:

You can earn Shadow Tanker by using two Highclass Tanker, 28 Common Spirit Shards, 10 Rare Spirit Shards, eight Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence.

by using two Highclass Tanker, 28 Common Spirit Shards, 10 Rare Spirit Shards, eight Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence. You can get Shadow Commander by using two Crimson Commander, 30 Common Spirit Shards, 12 Rare Spirit Shards, seven Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence.

by using two Crimson Commander, 30 Common Spirit Shards, 12 Rare Spirit Shards, seven Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence. Sunwoo is obtained exclusively via raids similar to Shanks, and you can change him to Sunwoo (Bloodlust). To get his final form, Sunwoo (Winter), you will have to use Sunwoo (Bloodlust), Shadow Commander, Shadow Tanker, 30 Common Spirit Shards, 15 Rare Spirit Shards, 10 Epic Spirit Shards, six Legendary Spirit Shards, and two Shadow Essence.

Next, you can use our guide to find the Cursed Fingers to evolve the Cursed King, aka Sukuna, in Anime Last Stand.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more