Players defending a raid by using their anine characters.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

Anime Last Stand: How to get and use Shadow Essence

Bring your Solo-levelling characters to the next stage.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 25, 2024 01:05 am

If you’re a fan of the Solo Levelling anime, then Shadow Essence is a must-have evolve material in Anime Last Stand to level up your characters.

Shadow Essence is the key to evolving your characters to the next stage. This transformation significantly boosts their base stats if you want to level up any Solo-Levelling characters, such as Sunwoo (Bloodlust), Highclass Tanker, and Crimson Commander in Anime Last Stand. So, how do you get your hands on Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand?

How to get and use Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand

Raid Shop shows various evolve material to buy in Anime Last Stand.
Raid Shop is the place to find Shadow Essence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get one Shadow Essence in Anime Last Stand by purchasing it at the Raid Shop for 45 Raid tokens. Obtaining Raid tokens is challenging as they only drop after a raid is completed. It is not guaranteed in the later stages, so you’ll need to go to the Raids and finish as many as you can to get the best odds of getting enough Raid tokens to purchase the Shadow Essence. 

If you do get your hands on the Shadow Essence material, here are the characters that you can evolve:

  • You can earn Shadow Tanker by using two Highclass Tanker, 28 Common Spirit Shards, 10 Rare Spirit Shards, eight Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence.
  • You can get Shadow Commander by using two Crimson Commander, 30 Common Spirit Shards, 12 Rare Spirit Shards, seven Epic Spirit Shards, four Legendary Spirit Shards, and three Shadow Essence.
  • Sunwoo is obtained exclusively via raids similar to Shanks, and you can change him to Sunwoo (Bloodlust). To get his final form, Sunwoo (Winter), you will have to use Sunwoo (Bloodlust), Shadow Commander, Shadow Tanker, 30 Common Spirit Shards, 15 Rare Spirit Shards, 10 Epic Spirit Shards, six Legendary Spirit Shards, and two Shadow Essence.

Next, you can use our guide to find the Cursed Fingers to evolve the Cursed King, aka Sukuna, in Anime Last Stand.

Read Article Next DOOM title reportedly on its way, and fans will get a first look soon
A character holding a helmet in Doom Eternal.
Category: General
General
Next DOOM title reportedly on its way, and fans will get a first look soon
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair May 24, 2024
Read Article Mad Max director George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to direct next video game in franchise
Hideo Kojima sits in a chair during a podcast.
Category: General
General
Mad Max director George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to direct next video game in franchise
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 24, 2024
Read Article The 5 esports you’ve probably never heard of
esports farming simulator and uncharted 4 a thiefs end
Category: General
General
The 5 esports you’ve probably never heard of
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 24, 2024
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com