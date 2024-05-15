Anime units fighting against hordes in the tower defense game in Roblox.
Category:
Roblox

Anime Last Stand: How to evolve Sukuna and get free Cursed Fingers in ALS

Unleash the true form of Sukuna.
Published: May 15, 2024 05:52 pm

Roblox has a plethora of online titles available for you, and Anime Last Stand is one of the tower-defense games where you can use your favorite anime heroes—but you’ll need to evolve Sukuna if you want to unlock more power.

One of the mythic units that you can obtain in Anime Last Stand is Curse King, inspired by the supervillain Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen. He is one of the strongest characters you can have in your lineup to shred enemy units. He’s also the only character with a dismantled ability who deals very high damage over time and slows enemies in their tracks. 

If your luck has shined in the Summon Shop and you’ve obtained the rare Curse King, you can evolve it further to make him even more potent by using Cursed Fingers. So how do you get your hands on them for free and evolve Sukuna?

How to get free Cursed Fingers and evolve Sukuna in Anime Last Stand

Recipe for crafting Cursed Finger evolve material in Anime Last Stand.
Crafting station is a great way to make evolve materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna won’t require 30 Cursed Fingers to gain more strength—you will need only 12 to evolve him in Anime Last Stand. The mythic variant from the Summon Shop will have the Cursed King’s suppressed version, which can be altered with the Cursed fingers to unleash its ultimate form. 

There are multiple ways to earn the Cursed Fingers in Anime Last Stand. You can complete the challenges with your friends to have a 30 percent chance of receiving a free Sukuna’s Cursed Finger after completing 15 waves of enemies. However, this will require perseverance and a lot of time. If you’re looking for a quicker way to get your hands on the Cursed Fingers, we recommend using the Crafting station next to the Summon shop, which lets you craft various items to evolve your units.  

To craft a Cursed Finger, you’ll need five common spirit shards, three rare spirit shards, two epic spirit shards, one legendary spirit, and 2,500 gold. You can get the spirit shards as rewards by fighting in the portals. Moreover, if you don’t have a particular type of spirit, you can always turn right from the crafting station to convert it to the Spirit Shard Converter. 

Once you’ve accumulated 12 Cursed Fingers, go to the Units Menu and unselect the Cursed King from your party. After that, you can click on the unit and then the Evolve option to evolve Sukuna successfully. If you are running low on emeralds, you can use our guide to know ALS codes to earn them.

