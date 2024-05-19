The Raids building in Roblox's Anime Last Stand.
Category:
Roblox

Anime Last Stand: How to get Shanks

Ahoy Pirates, gear up!
Published: May 19, 2024 12:47 pm

Collecting various strong units in Roblox’s Anime Last Stand is the primary goal of your gameplay, but you cannot obtain Shanks from the One Piece anime using the traditional store. 

You can unlock most of the units for your tower defense at the Summon Shop by spending emeralds. However, ultimate-tier units like Shanks (also known as the Red Pirate) don’t appear in the market, which makes them very hard to obtain. So, here is everything you need to know about getting Shanks in Roblox’s Anime Last Stand.

Unlocking Shanks in Anime Last Stand, explained

Roblox players in Anime Last Stand Raids building.
Walk into Stage six to maximize your odds of getting Shanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Shanks by completing various phases of Marines Fort. You can teleport directly to the Raids building location in the game and go through different stages as the waves get considerably harder each time. If you’re a low-level player and have a few legendaries at your disposal, we’d recommend asking the lobby to aid you in the raids.

While the first three stages only guarantee Straw Hats and emeralds, you willhave a half-percent chance of getting Shanks at phase four. As you move to levels five and six, the odds of obtaining the Red Pirate increase to one percent and three percent, respectively. Since the odds of getting an ultimate character in Summon Shop is just one percent, this is a more efficient way of getting Red Pirate to join your crew.

After you’ve unlocked the Red Pirate (Young), you can evolve it further by using 100 Straw Hats, one Gryphon, which can be purchased from the Raid Shop, and 40 Common Spirit Shards to get the ultimate version.

Once you’ve evolved Shanks in Anime Last Stand, you can check out our guide on evolving Sukuna and collecting free Cursed fingers in the game.

