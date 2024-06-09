South of Midnight is definitely among the most exciting reveals from the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase, and we now know a bit more about when and where the game is set to release.

Combining a unique hand-painted aesthetic with gas-lamp fantasy elements and a Deep South setting pretty much feels like a perfect recipe for success, so you’re not alone if you’re absolutely aching for the chance to take this game for a spin. However, not everyone is going to get the chance, as it will only release on a pretty limited number of platforms. Read on for a list of all platforms and distributors for South of Midnight so you can know now if you need to start planning for a new purchase.

What platforms will South of Midnight be available on?

At the time of writing, South of Midnight is only set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. We don’t have an exact release date yet, but we do know that 2025 is the window to watch for and that the game will also be a day one Game Pass release.

While the game is being published by Xbox, the developer is Compulsion Games—a studio that actually has a history of making games available on both PlayStation and Xbox (they’re responsible for We Happy Few). It feels unlikely that PS5 is going to be added to the list of South of Midnight platforms for the game’s release, but it’s not completely unreasonable to hope for support at some point in the future.

