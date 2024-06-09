Set in a mystical version of the southern United States, South of Midnight is the latest fantasy action-adventure RPG from Compulsion Games. The game’s trailer was unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, promising an immersive journey into a magical world.

If you’re eager to explore this enchanted realm of America and battle formidable beasts, you’ve come to the right place.

When does South of Midnight release?

It’s going to take some time. Image via Compulsion Games

South of Midnight does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is set for a 2025 launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

With a stunning art style reminiscent of stop-motion animation, South of Midnight has piqued my interest. Its trailer showcased various traversal mechanics, including the protagonist using a magical glider to soar through the world. Additionally, it featured the protagonist engaging in combat with a large creature using a variety of melee and magical enchanted attacks.

This is all the information we have on South of Midnight, we’ll keep updating this article with any new information that comes up.

