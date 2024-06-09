South of Midnight
Image via Compulsion Games
Category:
General

When does South of Midnight release?

It's going to be a while before it releases.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 12:53 pm

Set in a mystical version of the southern United States, South of Midnight is the latest fantasy action-adventure RPG from Compulsion Games. The game’s trailer was unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, promising an immersive journey into a magical world.

Recommended Videos

If you’re eager to explore this enchanted realm of America and battle formidable beasts, you’ve come to the right place.

When does South of Midnight release?

South of Midnight
It’s going to take some time. Image via Compulsion Games

South of Midnight does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is set for a 2025 launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

With a stunning art style reminiscent of stop-motion animation, South of Midnight has piqued my interest. Its trailer showcased various traversal mechanics, including the protagonist using a magical glider to soar through the world. Additionally, it featured the protagonist engaging in combat with a large creature using a variety of melee and magical enchanted attacks.

This is all the information we have on South of Midnight, we’ll keep updating this article with any new information that comes up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook