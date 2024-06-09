Is South of Midnight on Xbox Game Pass?

South of Midnight looks to be one of the most promising upcoming titles that Xbox has to offer, leading to many interested parties wanting to know if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Summer Game Fest 2024 gave Xbox a platform to show the world what they’ve been working on. As a result, it had us wondering if Fable was on Game Pass or if Doom: The Dark Ages is on Game Pass.

The question now passes to the awesome-looking action-adventure title—South of Midnight—and if too is on Microsoft’s paid subscription service.

Will South of Midnight be on Xbox Game Pass?

A free pass. Image via Compulsion Games

Rejoice as South of Midnight is 100% on Xbox Game Pass, and the confirmation of this came at the end of the South of Midnight Gameplay Reveal trailer at SGF.

Even though it is a bit of a kicker that South of Midnight is only scheduled for 2025, when it does eventually come out, it will be a freebie for subscribers on Game Pass.

Not only that, but it’s a day-one release too. So, as long as you have Game Pass, you can download and play South of Midnight the second it releases. Its magical world awaits and Hazel’s adventure will be freely available to a lot more people.

