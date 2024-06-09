Is Fable on Game Pass?

The reboot of Fable moves ever closer, and its quest to wow players and fans could become even more important if it comes to Xbox Game Pass.

The Fable franchise is one of the originators of the “do anything you want” type of RPG fans love, and we’ve watched them transcend into behemoths with titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3. Let’s face it, though: The reboot has been coming for a long time: this is going to be the first new Fable title since 2012!

With Fable very much under the Microsoft banner, let’s take a look at whether it’s coming to Game Pass or not.

Will Fable be on Xbox Game Pass?

Image via Playground Games

Playground Games’ Fable is definitely coming to Xbox Game Pass, and not only that, but it’s available to any subscribers on day one.

The final moments of the Fable trailer during Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024 told us all we can “play it day one with Game Pass” or wishlist it today. So take your pick.

It’s all positive news, and the fact so many people can jump into Fable and explore the hustle and bustle of everyday Albion life and duke it out with mythological creatures can only be a good thing.

It doesn’t seem like there will be any cancelations this time around, so let’s hope and pray the reboot doesn’t become…a fable.

