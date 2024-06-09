When does Fable release?

The Fable reboot marks the beginning of a new era for the beloved series, so we’re looking at the Fable release date to see how close we are to the promised land.

A Fable release date seems like a fantasy for fans at this point, as it’s shockingly been 12 years since Fable last had a proper mainline title—I know, it doesn’t seem right—but a new Fable is closer than ever.

If you’re itching to role and play in Albion, let’s see when we expect the Fable reboot to release.

Do we know the Fable release date?

What a beautiful morning. Image via Fable Official Trailer

Developer Playground Games has revealed Fable will be released in 2025—but has neglected to give a more definitive release date.

At Summer Game Fest 2024, the Xbox Showcase paraded an extensive showreel of upcoming projects, and Fable was one of them.

Featuring a familiar voice, the new trailer encapsulated the feel and style of a Fable game, reimagined for the modern day. It makes us all the more hyped for the reboot, and we are keeping a close eye on it for a more accurate release date.

We recommend you keep checking back to see if anything changes regarding its release date. In the meantime, check out every platform Fable is coming to, and its Xbox Game Pass status.

