All Fable platforms, listed

The June 09 Xbox Games Showcase has just given us another in depth look at the new Fable game, and it looks like it’s going to absolutely be worth the wait.

While Microsoft has recently been pretty adamant about expanding their releases to Sony consoles, Fable 4 (officially titled just Fable, maybe because of how well it worked for God of War) seems like it’s unfortunately going to be an outlier. Read on for a breakdown of all consoles and platforms that you’ll be able to play the next Fable game on.

What platforms will Fable be on?

Image via Xbox

Outside of a 2025 release window, we still don’t have an official date for when the next Fable game is going to release. However, we do now know that the game is only going to be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Fable has historically been an Xbox exclusive, so it technically shouldn’t come as a surprise that the upcoming game is in that same camp. That said, I’m personally surprised. Microsoft has been extremely generous with expanding the availability of their titles recently, and leaving Fable out of that trend really does feel like a huge missed opportunity to expand the popularity of the franchise.

Xbox also revealed that the next Fable game will be available from day one on Game Pass, so we at least have that to look forward to. It’s possible that the game will eventually be ported over to PS5, but I’m not holding my breath at this point.

