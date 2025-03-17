Stickers and Sticker Fusion in FragPunk, explained

Express yourself. Here's everything you need to know about stickers.

Stickers are customization items in FragPunk that you can use to change up your profile and even your weapons. To create the best look possible, you need the prettiest stickers, and some of them are easily obtainable through Sticker Fusion.

There are quite a few things to stickers in FragPunk, so here’s how to get and use stickers, as well as how to use them in Sticker Fusion.

How to use Sticker Fusion in FragPunk

The odds are up to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sticker Fusion allows you to combine a certain number of stickers of the same tier and fuse them into one random sticker of a higher tier. Some stickers in FragPunk can only be obtained through Sticker Fusion and require a bit of luck to get.

Here’s how to use Sticker Fusion in FragPunk:

Head to Arsenal and then Stickers. Select Sticker Fusion on the right. Select the fusion type and the stickers you want to use. Confirm the fusion.

There are two types of Sticker Fusion: Basic Fusion and High Energy Fusion. Basic Fusion transforms Common (green) stickers into Rare (blue) ones at a 10:1 ratio. The High Energy Fusion transforms Rare into Superb (purple) ones at a 6:1 ratio with a 10 percent chance to get an Extreme (golden) sticker.

Know what you can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you select the stickers, you can click on the Collection Progress to see the stickers you might get and the corresponding chances. The odds depend on how many stickers you select from a specific set. For example, if you add seven stickers for the Basic Fusion from the Happy Days set, the chance of getting a blue sticker from that set is 70 percent.

Some sets don’t support Sticker Fusion. The Sword of Justice set that you can buy from the store for Gold only has 28 Rare stickers and no Common or Superb stickers. You also need Gold to use Sticker Fusion, so don’t spend it on things you don’t need.

How to get stickers in FragPunk

Always stay on top of the latest events. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stickers come from sticker packs. Every sticker pack features three random stickers of a specific set, and you can get most of them for free as you start playing FragPunk. However, you can always spend cash to get yourself more packs if you want to.

There are a couple of ways to get sticker packs in FragPunk:

Events

Store

Most of the sticker packs come from limited-time events. At the time of writing, there are events like New Lancer, New Friend!, Battle Frenzy!, Level Up!, and more that allow you to earn over 10 sticker packs. You can check ongoing events in the Events tab on the main screen.

How to use stickers in FragPunk

There’s a cat on it now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stickers have two distinct uses in FragPunk: name card customization and weapon customization. You can use any of the stickers you own to express yourself on the chaotic battlefields of FragPunk.

To customize your name card:

Click on your name in the top right corner. Select the name card. In the Name Card tab, choose the sticker to display next to your name.

To customize your weapons:

Go into the Arsenal and then Weapons. Select any weapon and press Weapon Appearance. In the Weapon Cosmetics, select Sticker and apply stickers to the weapon.

You can add up to 10 stickers on a weapon, and you must own duplicates if you want to apply multiple copies of the same one. You can also rotate and scale them however you like, allowing you to almost make your own skin without spending a cent in cash on FragPunk Coins.

