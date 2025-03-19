Is FragPunk crossplay?

Find out all you need to know about crossplay and cross progression here.

FragPunk has made quite a splash in the competitive hero shooter genre. The new game has made its presence known on Steam charts, but does it have crossplay?

Does FragPunk have crossplay?

Frag out. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

Wherever you play, you can look forward to crossplay support in FragPunk.

FragPunk is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games, with console players awaiting the delayed console release. While the game already implements controller support, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release date was delayed due to optimization and adaption issues. On one hand, this is a bummer, but on the other, you can expect a smooth experience when it finally makes it to consoles.

One of the resounding benefits of enabling crossplay is the increase in player base size, so you can avoid the plague of bot lobbies. Of course, these days, it’s safe to assume everyone has a friend or two who plays on a different platform. Crossplay keeps players happy and improves a live service game’s odds of sticking around for the long run.

NetEase has successfully implemented crossplay in Marvel Rivals, notably disabling it for ranked matches, so we can anticipate a similar setup for FragPunk. Whether or not you can choose to disable crossplay will remain a mystery until we see it fully implemented. However, I expect it to be an option in settings.

Does FragPunk have cross-progression?

FragPunk is planned to feature cross-progression across all platforms. This means players can log in and carry their rewards, battle-pass progress, and achievements wherever they play. However, I anticipate a player’s rank will remain connected to the platform it was received on. So, if you reach diamond rank on PC, you’ll likely have to start from scratch if you decide to make the switch to console.

The main benefit of cross-progression is the ability to progress in your battle pass freely, or commit to a new platform without losing all of your in-game purchases. Surprisingly, NetEase has not implemented cross-progression in Marvel Rivals, so it’s a pleasant surprise that they plan to implement it in FragPunk.

