FragPunk gun tier list: Best weapons, ranked

The arsenal looks familiar. Here are the best primary and secondary guns.

FragPunk is a tactical 5v5 shooter, and if you’ve ever played VALORANT or Counter-Strike, the weapon options will look familiar. Whether you’re new to the genre or just looking for something new to play, you need the best weapons possible in every round.

Unlike VALORANT and CS2, though, FragPunk doesn’t have money to earn and spend on weapons. Instead, it has limited uses for each weapon category per side (attack vs defense). Even if you enjoy using assault rifles, you might have to use something else for at least one round.

It’s all in the cards: Some weapons might be better options depending on the Shard Cards your team chooses. No headshot damage, for example, makes marksman rifles significantly harder to use.

Here are all the FragPunk weapons ranked as of March 2025.

Best primary weapons in FragPunk

Tier Weapons S-Tier Fever, Discipline, A-Tier Resolver, My Way, Bad Reputation, Boom Broom B-Tier Highlife, Clampdown, Mad Dog-S C-Tier Bad Moon-S, Ghost Pepper, Meat Maker

S-Tier

Fever

New game, old gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fever is one of the main rifles in FragPunk. Similarly to Vandal and AK-47 from VALORANT and CS2, it’s a hard-hitting rifle with high recoil and a slow fire rate. You only need two headshots to take down an enemy player using Fever. As long as you can control its recoil, it’s one of the best weapons in the game.

Discipline

A lighter alternative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Discipline is an alternative rifle with virtually no recoil but lower damage. This weapon is much more suitable for spraying than the Fever. It’s perfect for mid-range gunfights, regardless of the Lancer you’re playing. Which one to use between Fever and Discipline is ultimately up to you and your playstyle.

A-Tier

Resolver

You weren’t expecting a one-shot weapon for free, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resolver is a high-caliber sniper rifle akin to the AWP but with one drastic difference: the Resolver doesn’t one-shot in the body from farther than 17 meters. Between 17 and 60 meters, Resolver deals 130 damage, which is the main reason it’s not in the S-Tier.

My Way

The only way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have access to an assault rifle but want something very similar, My Way is the way to go, literally. Its fire rate is almost the same as the Discipline, and the high damage makes up for the higher recoil. It’s not better than an assault rifle, but it’s as close as you can get.

Bad Reputation

It might have a bad rep, but it’s a good gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For something long-range, Bad Reputation is a great marksman rifle. With 132 damage to the head from 15 meters, you only need two shots to kill an enemy. It’s perfect if you prefer sitting on the backlines as Hollowpoint with her Meteora rifle.

Boom Broom

Spam for the win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other hand, for close-range spray-and-pray playstyle, consider using the Boom Broom. It’s a fully automatic shotgun that works well when paired with some damage over time or revealing utility. Choose a corner you like most and wait for the enemy to walk in.

B-Tier

Highlife

Aim for the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lighter sniper rifle, Highlife does exactly what you might expect. One shot in the head or two body shots are all you need to secure a kill at all ranges. You can even get away with one body shot at up to eight meters. This weapon requires precision to land a headshot, or you’ll likely be dead within seconds.

If you’re coming over from VALORANT, this isn’t at all like the Marshal, as hip-fire isn’t nearly as accurate. Weapons in FragPunk also have different damage multipliers, depending on whether you ADS or hip-fire.

Clampdown

It’s in the name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clampdown is a submachine gun mainly designed for extremely close-range encounters, making it more situational than the rest of the weapons. From farther than 10 meters, not only does the damage start falling off, but the recoil also becomes very hard to control.

Mad Dog-S

A budget choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mad Dog-S is basically a budget Discipline. With slightly higher recoil and faster fire rate, it’s a versatile submachine gun if you don’t have access to assault rifles for the time being. It does have 25 rounds in the mag, so make your shots count.

C-Tier

Bad Moon-S

A niche choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bad Moon-S is a marksman rifle with a higher fire rate but lower damage than the Bad Reputation. While you can make it work with enough accuracy, Bad Reputation is a superior weapon. Assault rifles also feel more reliable than the Bad Moon-S.

Ghost Pepper

Where’s salt? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost Pepper is a decent machine gun, but it has a small wind-up time you need to get used to. If an enemy suddenly appears from around the corner, you may not have enough time to react and kill them using Ghost Pepper.

Meat Maker

Kitchen’s closed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meat Maker is a pump-action shotgun that can be a powerful tool in the right hands. However, there are barely any situations where this gun may come in handy, as you can always go for the Boom Broom or Clampdown.

Best secondary weapons in FragPunk

Tier Weapons S-Tier Blaster/Flasher/Smoker/Burner A-Tier Cure-All, Vicious B-Tier Cold Shoulder

S-Tier

Blaster/Flasher/Smoker/Burner

Buy a gun, get a grenade for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These four pistols are utility weapons. You can hip-fire them as a regular weapon or use alt-fire to launch a projectile, depending on the weapon. There’s no ultimate best between the four, as it depends on what you need in the round, but they provide more utility than any other secondary.

Here are the weapons and what they do:

Blaster: Fires a mini grenade.

Fires a mini grenade. Flasher: Fires a mini flashbang.

Fires a mini flashbang. Smoker: Fires a mini smoke.

Fires a mini smoke. Burner: Fires a mini incendiary grenade.

A-Tier

Cure-All

A classic, in every sense of that word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cure-All is a Classic/Glock-18 secondary. It’s an all-around solid pistol to run with decent range and damage. If you don’t need extra utility but are looking for a versatile weapon, Cure-All is always a good option.

Vicious

Loud and bold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vicious is the Deagle. It has high damage at the cost of a slow firing rate. You can also spam Vicious shots with almost no recoil and crosshair displacement. As long as you’re confident in your aim to use Vicious as a secondary weapon, it’ll serve you well.

B-Tier

Cold Shoulder

Surprisingly, not a burst weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the Cold Shoulder is a fully automatic secondary for close-range encounters. Unfortunately, its damage is quite low to warrant any use unless you’re hiding behind a corner up close or have a specific game plan for the round that involves this weapon.

