Latest FragPunk patch finally addresses one of the game’s biggest issues

FragPunk recently rolled out a significant hotfix update, balancing overpowered weapons and Lancer abilities, increasing movement speed, cracking down on cheaters, and fixing various bugs.

One of the most well-received changes in the March 18 FragPunk patch notes is the optimization of footstep audio effects, enabling players to pinpoint more accurately where enemy footsteps are coming from. We know just how crucial clear and reliable footstep sound is in any FPS games, so it’s no surprise that players are loving this fix from Bad Guitar Studio.

“Big W for (the) devs,” one player said in a Reddit thread, while another one noted that the audio improvement is more important than the movement speed buff. “I’m so glad they tuned footstep audio so early,” another player added.

Frag out. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

FragPunk was released last March 6, and players were plagued by broken audio since then. Several players were complaining about the game’s directional and footstep audio, describing them as “awful” and unreliable. They reported that sounds often seemed to come from completely wrong direction, making it difficult for them to react appropriately.

I’ve personally encountered this problem multiple times. In one instance, after planting the Converter, I heard loud footsteps approaching from a particular direction. Expecting an enemy to enter through a specific door, I held my position, only to be caught off guard and eliminated when they unexpectedly entered the site from another door. Watching the kill cam confirmed that the audio had misled me.

Fortunately, Bad Guitar Studio took community feedback seriously and resolve the issue in a little less than two weeks. While there are still a number of things to fine-tune, it’s great to see the FragPunk devs actively engaging with players’ concerns. We hope they continue to listen, refine the game, and enhance the gameplay experience to keep the player count growing.

