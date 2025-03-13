How many people are playing FragPunk?

FragPunk has managed to maintain a steady number of players in the few days since it launched—except for the days when players couldn’t log in due to technical problems. Hundreds of players are enjoying the new hero shooter.

Steam Charts FragPunk player count (March 2025)

Not a bad look for FragPunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t an official number of people playing FragPunk, but we have an idea based on Steam Charts, a website dedicated to tracking the concurrent player count of all the games available on Steam. The average number of concurrent players counted from March 9 to March 13 is 68,531.3.

The peak was 113,243 concurrent players on March 9, which was confirmed by FragPunk‘s X post celebrating that the game surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam worldwide. But the latest 24-hour peak was 85,807 concurrent players.

FragPunk was supposed to also launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, but the developers decided to delay the console release due to “unexpected technical challenges in optimization and adaptation,” according to the FragPunk team. Once they do, we can expect the number of players to go up a bit—although we won’t be able to tell just how many players console adds, since Steam Charts only accounts for Steam and games rarely reveal their concurrent console numbers.

We can see by the line in the Steam Chart graph how the number of concurent players goes down almost at the same time everyday in the morning, but on March 11 at 7pm, the line plunged to zero, which is probably a gap in the Steam Chart data. The line goes down again on March 12 during what’s usually the game’s busiest hours due to server issues, but after some time, the issue was resolved and the number of players went back to the usual number.

Is FragPunk popular?

You can’t compete with Marvel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FragPunk is somewhat of a popular game, but it’s definitely not the most popular hero or tactical shooter out there. If you compare it with another hero shooter such as Marvel Rivals, the lowest amount of players in Marvel Rivals (blue line) is the peak for FragPunk (green line). It also pales in comparison to games like Counter-Strike.

That’s not a fair comparison, of course, since FragPunk doesn’t rely on an already extremely famous and solidified IP such as Marvel and doesn’t have the history of CS, but it puts in perspective how many players is “a lot.” But if you compare it with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (orange line)—not exactly a hero shooter, but close—the numbers are much more similar.

Siege has been around since 2015, and although it’s become a well known game, the player count has never been high like Marvel Rivals. The all-time peak was 200,476 concurrent players in 2024, but with Siege X, we can expect a revival of the franchise and more players enjoying it.

