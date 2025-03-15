All game modes in FragPunk explained

FragPunk is a 5v5 shooter that brings a fresh perspective to the objective-based action. While the main game mode embodies the tension of plant-and-defuse gameplay with a twist, there are many alternative ways to play for a more casual experience.

Here are all the game modes in FragPunk, listed for your convenience.

All game modes in FragPunk

There’s plenty to choose from in FragPunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FragPunk just launched on March 6 on Steam, with a release on PS5 and Xbox X around the corner. At launch, there are plenty of game modes to dive into, and there will be rotating arcade modes as the game’s community grows and evolves. However, the only game mode that offers ranked gameplay is Shard Clash.

Game mode Description Shard Clash Two teams of five battle around site A and site B. The attackers focus on planting the Converter at a site or eliminating enemies, and the defenders focus on defusing the Converter if planted or eliminating enemies. 1v1 duels determine the winner in a tie-break if the game goes beyond seven rounds.

Each team draws Shard Cards at the beginning of a round to determine various upgrades or effects on the round. Ranked This mode is the same as Shard Clash but features ranked competition. You’ll have to compete through challenging rounds to rank up. Battle Rotation Currently includes Glutinite Grab, Team Deathmatch (Random and Standard), and Free For All. Arcade Rotation Currently includes Mirror Clash, Sniper Deathmatch, Capture the Core, Chaos Clash, and One Shot. Team Deathmatch (Random) Players will utilize weapons and Shard Cards to take down enemies. You’ll continuously respawn in a random safe area until the round ends. The first team to reach the target kill count wins. Team Deathmatch (Standard) Players will utilize weapons and Shard Cards to take down enemies. You’ll continuously respawn in your team’s designated safe zone until the round ends. The first team to reach the target kill count wins. Outbreak Players fight on two teams: Survivors and the infected. Those infected with the parasites will lose their loadout and have a throwable and melee attack. Survivors will get an enhanced Lancer loadout to take down the infected.

Both teams can earn points by dealing damage or obtaining supplies from around the map. All survivors or infected must be eliminated to end the round.

Scrimmage Scrimmage is as casual as it gets. There are no rules, winners, or losers. You can quit the round with no penalty. Most game modes feature Scrimmage as a lobby while waiting for joiners. Duel Master Players will take turns in 1v1 duels. Each time a player is eliminated, they will lose one life point. If you lose all life points, you’ll be eliminated from the round. The last player alive wins. Glutinite Grab Players will utilize weapons and Shard Cards to take down enemies. Fallen enemies will drop Glutinite for you to pick up and score points. The first team to reach the target score wins. Free For All Players will utilize weapons and Shard Cards to take down enemies. There are no teams. Mirror Clash Each team plays with the same Lancer and loadout. This round follows standard Shard Clash rules to the best of seven rounds. Sniper Deathmatch Sniper-only deathmatch mode. You can only earn points with sniper kills, and the first team to reach the target score wins. Capture the Core Players will capture the core and bring it back to their base to score. The first team to reach the target score wins. Chaos Clash Players will receive a random Lancer and weapon loadout. Teams can win the round by planting or defusing the Converter or eliminating the opposing team. Duels will determine the winner in a tiebreak. One Shot Two teams of five battle around site A and site B. The attackers focus on planting the Converter at a site or eliminating enemies, and the defenders focus on defusing the Converter if planted or eliminating enemies. 1v1 duels determine the winner in a tie-break circumstance, otherwise it’s seven rounds long.

Each team draws Shard Cards at the beginning of a round to determine various upgrades or effects on the round. Training Train on various maps so that you can learn lineups with the Lancers. Custom Players can make custom rules to invite friends into their own private lobby.

