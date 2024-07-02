Image Credit: Bethesda
male hero from fragpunk
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bad Guitar Studio
Can you play FragPunk on console?

This game needs to be on console.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 11:44 pm

FragPunk is a fast-paced hero shooter with a twist—your hero draws its strengths from power-up cards. While it’s yet to release, many eager fans are curious about the game and whether this unique shooter will be on consoles.

Here’s everything we know about FragPunk‘s future on PlayStation and Xbox.

Is FragPunk coming to console?

hero holding card in fragpunk
Please let there be trap cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bad Guitar Studio

FragPunk will launch on Xbox in 2025. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S and not on older generation consoles. Given it was first unveiled at the 2024 Xbox Summer Showcase in June, it’ll likely stay as an Xbox-exclusive title for some time.

So, if you own a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation, FragPunk won’t be on these consoles for some time after, depending on the exclusivity period. Typically, this period lasts one year. However, if this title becomes popular, it may actually stay an Xbox-exclusive game.

FragPunk will, however, be available on PC via Steam and, according to the official FragPunk Steam page, this title has full controller support for Xbox controllers. This means if you prefer playing your shooters on the sticks but only own a PC, you can still enjoy the controller experience. If you use another controller, you’ll likely have to remap the layout to ensure you get a smooth gameplay experience.

The devs have yet to reveal an official release date, but it can be wishlisted on Steam and Xbox and you can register interest in future playtests on Steam.

