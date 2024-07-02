Is FragPunk free to play?

Look out folks, a new hero shooter is in town. FragPunk, a new FPS title from Bad Guitar Studios, is taking the formula and changing it up in numerous ways, combining elements of Overwatch, Counter-Strike, and VALORANT into one.

Recommended Videos

The one question on everyone’s mind, however, is if they’ll be able to give FragPunk a go for free. Here’s what we know about how much FragPunk will cost.

Will FragPunk be free to play?

Put that wallet down! Screenshot via Bad Guitar Studio

Yes, FragPunk will likely be available to players for free. The official Steam page for the game has it listed under the “Free to Play” section, so even though the game hasn’t actually been released yet, it’s almost certain to come without cost.

That doesn’t mean the game won’t have any form of microtransaction system like a battle pass or a cosmetic store that will cost you real money. As seen during the game’s closed alpha stage in July 2024, the main menu for FragPunk includes tabs for both a store and a battle pass, meaning you’ll probably be able to pick up Lancer skins or weapon cosmetics for a price.

It’s not clear whether Shard Cards will be available for direct purchase. Given Shard Cards are important as they dictate certain effects during a round, giving players access to powerful Shard Cards for a price doesn’t seem like the best route to go, so we’re expecting to see any added Shard Cards be free to unlock.

We’ll know more about the in-game pricing for FragPunk soon, but as for the game, Xbox and PC players will be able to hit the ground running without paying a dime.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy