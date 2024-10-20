All characters in FragPunk and their abilities

FragPunk is the latest tactical shooter on the market, and players around the globe are jumping in to test everything the game has to offer in its closed beta—including all of its playable characters, what are also called lancers.

There are a total of 12 lancers in FragPunk as of the October closed beta. Each character uses three abilities, and a few also boast passive abilities. When you try out the game for the first time, you’ll automatically have access to five characters: Broker, Nitro, Hollowpoint, Jaguar, and Pathojen. You’ll need to unlock the other seven characters by either progressing through the beta’s rewards system or spending gold, an in-game currency earned by playing matches and completing challenges.

Before you go spending that hard-earned gold, though, be sure to pick a character that best fits your playstyle. And to do that, you’ll need to know what each character can do. Here are all 12 lancers in FragPunk and each of their abilities.

Name Q E T Passive Axon Electric Guitar: A guitar modified for shooting that deals high damage to close-range enemies. Press the aim key to quickly throw two Sticky Fingers bombs. Every kill with the guitar replenishes two uses. Sticky Fingers: Throws a bouncing sticky grenade. Hold down the key to keep throwing. This grenade bounces off surfaces until it sticks to an enemy or detonates automatically when the timer is up. Super Freak: When Activated, Axon cannot be blinded. Darkslide: When sprinting, Axon can crouch to slide. Broker Goddard’s Vengeance: A shoulder-launched rocket that causes explosive damage and knocks back enemies within a certain range. Smokestack Lightning: Throwable gadget that generates a smoke screen around the projectile Walk on the Wild Side: Enters Rift Walk stage, becoming invisible and invulnerable but unable to see other lancers or gadgets. N/A Corona Fast Lane: A short-distance dash that is shorter when moving vertically. Ashes to Ashes: A throwable device that activates a warzone when hitting the ground, dealing minor damage over time to enemies in the zone. This ability also provides Corona with damage reduction and a speed boost when he’s in the warzone. Hothead: Blinds all frontal enemies looking towards Corona after a short charge. N/A Hollowpoint Meteora: A single-shot railgun with variable optics. When aiming down the sights, the weapon charges and detects enemies in the field of view. Smoke Screen: Releases a forward-moving smoke screen that reveals enemies caught within. Paparazzi: A trap that auto-attaches to a nearby enemy and exposes their location. The gadget can be destroyed or removed by interaction. N/A Jaguar Live Wire: An electric trap that deals damage and slows nearby enemies, as well as adding “Hunter’s Last Gift” to them. Electric Avenue: Summons electrified cages around enemies in front of you. Those in cages will be tagged with “Hunter’s Last Gift.” I Can See For Miles: Displays number and direction of enemies ahead and detects enemies with low health and enemies with “Hunter’s Last Gift.” Hunter’s Last Gift: After being affected by Jaguar’s skills, enemies carry “Hunter’s Last Gift” for a period of time. When active, enemies with this mark are detected. Kismet Hello, Goodbye: Generates a frontal scan of all enemies in range. Misery Angel: A throwable bomb that deals damage to enemies in range, regardless of any barricades. I Can See For Miles: Displays the number and direction of enemies ahead and detects enemies with low health and enemies with “Hunter’s Last Gift.” N/A Pathojen Emotional Rescue: A biomedical device that, when thrown, creates a healing field, restoring the health of allies within its zone. Shroom Wall: Erects a destructible fungus wall on the ground or in a doorway. Killer Queen: A throwable trap that can be activated manually or triggered when an enemy approaches. Lancers within its range receive damage over time. Chemical Romance: Pathojen is immune to poison damage. Nitro Chug Chug: Deploys a multi-function tactical combat drone that can be controlled remotely. The Wall: Places a wall of shields formed by three pieces of cover across the designated location. Mr. PewPew: Throw a sentry turret that fires automatically. N/A Serket Station to Station: Conceals Serket and allows her to place a controllable beacon. She can then teleport to the beacon within a limited time. Enemies within beacon’s view are displayed as sandstorms. Gold Dust Woman: Releases a dust tornado that moves forward slowly, blinding and slowing enemies in range. Dilemma: Throwable gadget that drags enemies in range towards it. N/A Sonar Echolocation: Deploys an echolocation device that periodically reveals surrounding moving enemies. Sonic Surge: Launches a sonic wave that exposes all enemies it hits. The wave releases a delayed sonic blast, knocking back, dazing, and further exposing enemies in range. Sound of Silence: Dampens footsteps of the player and surrounding teammates. Grants immunity to enemy Echolocation scans. N/A Spider Teleporter: Place two teleporters that can be recalled remotely. Spirited Away: Throws teleportation trap that takes effect after a short delay, teleporting all Lancers in range to the location where Spider initially used the skill. Spider Web: Places a disorienting trap. Enemies who trigger it are briefly blinded and slowed. N/A Zephyr Midnight Rambler: Enter optical cloaking mode, which cycles between full invisibility and semi-invisibility. Only melee weapons can be used while in this state, and the mode is deactivated once firearms are employed. Fade Away: Select an area in which Zephyr can become fully invisible when using her “Midnight Rambler.” The cloaking time is unlimited and will not be disrupted when being attacked. Get Back: Deploys a dagger beacon. Reactive the skill to teleport to it after a short delay. The beacon can be destroyed. Using this skill will not interrupt the invisibility of Midnight Rambler. N/A

How to unlock more lancers in FragPunk’s closed beta

Players new to FragPunk will receive a Lancer Statue automatically when they open the game for the first time. This allows you to unlock any character outside of ones that require beta progress. Once you use the Lancer Statue, it disappears from your inventory, and the remaining purchasable characters need to then be bought with 5,000 gold each.

To get gold and unlock more characters in FragPunk, all you need to do is keep playing matches. You’ll earn gold after each match, as well as from select challenges that you can find from the lobby screen. These challenges rotate out every day—some every week or season—and require you to complete tasks like winning a certain number of matches or dealing damage with a particular weapon class.

Some characters, like Corona and Spider, can only be claimed by playing multiple days in a row during the beta, meaning you won’t be able to unlock them with gold. So, if you’re like me and got a late start on the beta, you may not be able to unlock them if there are only a couple of days left to go

FragPunk is still in closed beta until Oct. 21, and its content will likely change as the game proceeds through its testing phases ahead of its eventual release. We will update this article if more characters are added to the game or if any of the above information changes.

