How to join the FragPunk closed alpha test

Another hero shooter, anyone? FragPunk is a five-versus-five hero shooter from Bad Guitar Studio and features all the standard fare you’ve come to expect from the genre but with a game-changing twist thanks to the game’s Shard Cards that alter each team’s composition heading into each round.

Recommended Videos

The game’s release date is yet to be announced, but devs are running a five-day closed alpha test allowing players to go head-to-head and put FragPunk through its paces. Many have described the game as polished even in an alpha form, and as such, word has quickly spread.

Here’s how you can get access to the FragPunk closed alpha test in late June and early July 2024.

How to access the FragPunk Closed Alpha Test

The closed alpha won’t last forever. Image via Bad Guitar Studios

FragPunk‘s closed alpha test is locked off to the general public, but it is possible to apply for access during the test period which runs from June 27 to July 1. To apply for access, you must head to the Steam page and register your interest. The closed alpha test is also only open for U.S. and Canadian residents.

Head to the FragPunk page and select Request Access under the FragPunk Playtest section of the page. Should you be selected to participate, you will be emailed a code and will be able to download the game. You can also apply for access through Bad Guitar Studio’s website for FragPunk.

FragPunk‘s closed alpha test is only available via Steam at this time, but according to Bad Guitar’s FAQ for the alpha, other platforms may be considered in future tests. The devs said the closed alpha test includes 10 characters (Lancers) to choose from, as well as four maps, 15 weapons, and 70 Shard Cards to pick from.

The test will run from June 27 7pm CT through to July 2 at 2am CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy