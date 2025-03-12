FragPunk derailed by ‘login timed out’ error and server issues, throttling hyped release

If you’ve been enjoying the new FPS title FragPunk, well, you’re probably not enjoying it RIGHT now. Because the game is having some hardcore server problems.

Recommended Videos

The servers are inaccessible for most players, who are instead being met with a “login timed out” message, forcing gamers who have been playing the recent release digging into their game libraries to try something else, or touch grass.

FragPunk login screen says you shall not pass.. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of now, the game’s official Twitter/X account has not posted anything about the issue. The “network error” that has made players “unable to connect to server” hasn’t been causing issues for all that long, but that’s not stopping fans of the new title from rushing to Steam to see if others also can’t play.

FragPunk is a unique, sort of roguelike round-based FPS game where each round is different thanks to random player buffs and oddities that are picked each round. The free-to-play, five-vs-five hero/tactical shooter dropped just last week and has gained some early momentum as a refreshing spin on a tried and true genre.

The game currently has over 27,500 players online during the unscheduled server downtime, and that’s just including those who are still trying to log in as the game experiences server problems. The FPS is currently only available on PC via Steam, but there are plans to bring it to both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well.

The outage comes a day before the game’s first Twitch Rivals tournament, including captains shroud and TenZ fielding their own teams against each other across a variety of modes over the course of two days. Hopefully these issues are resolved by then.

[FragPunk March 12th Patch Notes]



Lancers, a hotfix update is rolling out on March 12th with no server downtime.



Key Fixes & Updates:

– Adjusted Shard Point gains in Outbreak Mode for better balance

– Fixed ADS weapon spread bug

– Resolved Outbreak mode map exploits

– Fixed… — FragPunk (@PlayFragPunk) March 12, 2025

A new update patch for the game went live this afternoon, but there has been no further communication from the game’s developers at Bad Guitar Studio just yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy