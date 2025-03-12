FragPunk Twitch Rivals scores and standings

A week after Bad Guitar Studios’ FragPunk launched officially, its first official esports event, in collaboration with Twitch, is all set to go live. If you’re looking to catch up on the details, scores, standings, and more for the FragPunk Twitch Rivals event, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

FragPunk’s familiar five-versus-five tac shooter experience has been described as “rule-breaking,” mostly due its unique Shard Cards mechanic. Before a round commences, your team chooses a card to set a rule—the enemy team gets the same privilege. Besides the card setting a general combat rule, you also get weapons and Lancers with different abilities to wield against enemies and meet your objective. As you can imagine, FragPunk’s a highly competitive game with a lot of possibilities, so there’s immense potential for players to get creative.

Since it’s a new title, you’re probably looking for ideas to recreate in your FragPunk games, and what’s a better source of ideas than watching your favorite pros fight for the top spot in a Showdown match and exciting prize money? Well, the FragPunk x Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown will definitely give you what you’re looking for.

FragPunk Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown: Event details, participants, and more

Two legends. One battlefield. No mercy.⚡️



The rivalry continues: @shroud vs. @TenZOfficial in the @PlayFragPunk Launch Showdown on Twitch Rivals!



Who’s taking the crown? 👀

🗓️ March 13, 2pm PT & March 14, 10am PT

📺 /TwitchRivals#FragPunk #BreakTheRules pic.twitter.com/C01fT8pfvJ — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) March 9, 2025

According to the official announcement, FragPunk x Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown is a two-day event. The first day begins on March 13 at 4pm CT, while the second (and the final) day starts on March 14 at 12pm CT. You can tune into any FragPunk x Twitch Rivals partner channel or the official Twitch Rivals channel to watch the event live. Upon reaching required watch time, you can claim up to three Twitch Drop rewards.

The event pits Team Michael “shroud” Grzesiek against Team Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, letting them battle it out to earn the spot of the first FragPunk pro champion:

Two fixed captains—shroud and TenZ, and two teams.

Eight different participants for each day of the event (two days).

FragPunk Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown schedule, scores and standings

The tournament is set to be played in three phases: Tryouts, Draft, and Showmatch. Every match in the Tryouts phase will have different teams. Here’s how each of these phases will play out.

Tryouts

Game 1: Free for all Headshot Only: On Vicious Weapon Only Map: Random

Game 2: Team Deathmatch Teams will be formed based on the individual placement of each player in the first match. Team 1: 1st – 4rd – 5th – 8th Team 2: 2nd – 3rd – 6th – 7th Two games and each team will play once with shroud and TenZ in their team. Map: Random

Game 3: Glunite Grab Teams will be formed based on the Damage Share from the second game. Team 1: 1st – 4rd – 5th – 8th Team 2: 2nd – 3rd – 6th – 7th Two Games and each team will play once with shroud and TenZ in their team Map: Random

Game 4: Rocketeers Teams will be formed based on the Damage Share from Game 3 Team 1: 1st – 4rd – 5th – 8th Team 2: 2nd – 3rd – 6th – 7th Single Game Map: Random



Draft

In this phase, shroud and TenZ will participate in a duel against each other to decide who’s drafting for their team first. This will be a match played in FragPunk’s Duel Master mode. Team drafting will follow the snake format.

Showmatch

The final phase is a Showmatch featuring a best-of-three series played in the Shard Clash ranked mode between shroud and TenZ’s drafted teams. Here’s what the map selection rules for this phase look like:

The winner of the Duel will decide who starts the map selection

Team A bans 1st map

Team B bans 2nd map

Team A bans 3rd map

Team B bans 4th map

Team A picks 1st map Team B picks attack or defend

Team B picks 2nd map Team A picks attack or defend

Remaining map The loser of the 2nd map picks attack or defend



We’ll update this space with scores and standings when the event starts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy