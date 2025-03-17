Does FragPunk have controller support?

While we are still awaiting FragPunk‘s console release, you might be wondering if you can play with a controller on PC. Find out all you need to know about controller support here.

Recommended Videos

Can you play FragPunk with a controller?

Plenty of settings to customize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes! FragPunk will be released on consoles in the near future, and the PC release has fully implemented controller support. So, you’ll be able to play with the controller of your choice with ease. I recommend connecting your controller before loading up the game to ensure it links to the game. If you’re having any issues getting the game to recognize your controller, try verifying your game’s files in Steam’s library.

The game features many customizable controller settings so that you can tweak it to your preferences. Most notably, you’ll want to find the sensitivity that is most suitable for your gameplay. While it’s great to have controller support as an option, it’s worth considering that players who stick with a keyboard and mouse will have a noticeable advantage over controller players in the lobbies. So, make sure you’re confident with your skills before committing to the switch for the Shard Clash chaos and ranked.

All FragPunk default controller settings and button mapping

These default settings are listed with both Xbox and PlayStation controller inputs. You can feel free to adjust these settings until you find what feels the most natural for your playstyle. However, I advise you to keep aim assist enabled because it helps keep things fair with the precision of mouse and keyboard players, and you’re at a significant disadvantage without it.

Converter: Down on D-pad

Reload: X / SQUARE

Skill 1: LB / L1

Skill 2: RB / L2

Map: Menu button Upstairs: LB / L1 Downstairs: RB / R1

Weapon inspect: Left on D-pad

Fire: RT / R2

Aim: LT / L2

Jump/Vault: A / X

Sprint: Click the left stick / L3

Crouch: B / CIRCLE

Interact Emote Wheel: Right on D-pad PING: Up on D-pad Push-to-talk: Click the right stick / R3 Switch ranged weapon: Y / TRIANGLE

Look sensitivity: 0-10

Invert camera y-axis: On/off

Camera sensitivity: Custom, Custom per optic ads sensitivity, standard ADS controller sensitivity multiplier

View input curve: 0-2

Movement stick deadzone: 0-1

View stick deadzone: 0-1

Turning ramp-up delay: 0-3

Turning ramp-up to max time: 0-3

Turning extra yaw (not aiming): 0-3

Turning extra pitch (not aiming): 0-3

Turning extra yaw (aiming): 0-3

Turning extra pitch (aiming): 0-3

Cursor sensitivity: 0-4

Controller vibration: On/off

Controller aim assist: On/off

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy