FragPunk ranked system, explained

Raise the stakes. Here's all the information about the ranked system.

The chaotic five-vs-five shooter FragPunk comes with its own ranked mode where your decisions have a stronger impact than in a regular match. If you want to climb through the ranks despite the chaos of Shard Cards, prepare for a journey.

Here’s everything you need to know about FragPunk‘s ranked game modes.

Ranked in FragPunk, explained

Ranked unlocks at level 30 and is a longer version of the standard FragPunk match. There are 11 rounds in a ranked game (six rounds to win the game), which means weapons and weapon tokens become incredibly important, and choosing which weapon you play each round can decide the match’s outcome.

When you hit Diamond, you unlock advanced ranked matches. These are also the best of 11 rounds, but each team must select a Card Captain who makes decisions regarding choosing and banning Shard Cards out of the eight presented options.

Everything else is the same as a regular match. Plant the Converter on one of the sites as an attacker or defend the sites as a defender. Killing the entire enemy team also secures a round if the Converter hasn’t been planted. The decider is a one-vs-one duel if you arrive at a 5:5 stalemate.

All FragPunk ranks

FragPunk has its own ranks that you may find familiar if you played other competitive games, like VALORANT. To get a rank, you must play five placement matches. Your rank and RP depend on the match’s outcome, the ranks of both sides and individual performance.

Here are all the FragPunk ranks:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Punkmaster

Ranks are split into two groups, one for the regular ranked mode (Bronze to Platinum) and another for the advanced ranked mode (Diamond to Punkmaster). Each rank, except for Punkmaster, has multiple tiers for you to climb.

To climb a tier, you must earn 100 ranked points. If you get a five-match win streak, every consecutive win grants additional ranked points. At the same time, if a teammate (who’s not in your party) leaves the match, you don’t lose any ranked points.

Party queuing restrictions in FragPunk

FragPunk has party queuing restrictions to ensure fair and balanced games. If you plan on gaming in a large party with players of different skill levels, make sure to check these participation rules to ensure everyone can play together.

Here are all the party queuing restrictions in FragPunk:

Reach level 30.

Matches above Diamond don’t allow parties of four.

Matches above Diamond cannot have a rank difference bigger than two ranks (not tiers).

Parties of five have no restrictions.

Players without a rank can’t party up with Diamond players and above.

