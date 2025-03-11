How to earn Gold and unlock Lancers fast in FragPunk

Need more gold? Here's every way to earn it in FragPunk.

While you might get confused by all the different currencies available in FragPunk, Gold is the one you should care about the most. You need Gold to unlock new Lancers and buy some basic items from the shop.

If you want to unlock all the Lancers as fast as possible, here are all the ways to earn Gold in FragPunk.

How to get Gold in FragPunk

Matches

Got to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the main ways to earn Gold in FragPunk is by playing matches. One standard game rewards around 190 Gold and 15 Glunite Coins. This isn’t much, but when paired with other sources, it’s enough to gradually unlock all the playable Lancers—and you won’t have to pay any real-world money to do so. There’s also a daily challenge to win one match that awards an additional 100 Gold.

Events

Better than nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FragPunk has a ton of ongoing events with different challenges. Complete these challenges to earn rewards, including Glunite Coins, cosmetics, and Gold. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, only a few events offer Gold as a reward.

Some events, like Porcelain Hunting, may feature Lancer Statues as rewards instead. While this isn’t Gold, you can use a Lancer Statue to instantly unlock a character of your choice.

Battle Pass Tokens

A little extra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the battle pass in FragPunk, you can continue leveling it to earn Battle Pass Tokens. There’s a section in the Redeem tab of the store where you can spend the Battle Pass Tokens on rewards, including Gold. This is free for all players, so you don’t need to buy the battle pass to earn Battle Pass Tokens.

Scavenger Imp

Gold makes the Imp happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scavenger Imp is a feature that passively accumulates Gold while you’re away from the game. Every time you log in, collect the rewards by clicking on the money bag icon in the bottom right of the screen. Scavenger Imp has limited capacity, so check it regularly.

As you play more, you’ll unlock upgrades for the Scavenger Imp that increase its total output. If you subscribe to the FragPunk membership, you can change the reward from the Scavenger Imp to Glunite Coins.

Daily Free Bundle

It’s not much, but it’s free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every day, you can claim a Daily Free Bundle from the shop. You can see when it’s available when there’s a gift icon above the Store tab. Each Daily Free Bundle bundle contains 50 Gold and 50 Glunite Coins.

Codes and mail rewards

Always go through the mail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, look out for the rewards in the mailbox. New account rewards, compensations, and more come through the mailbox and can contain Gold and even FragPunk Coins. You can also redeem codes whose rewards come through the mail and often contain 1,500 Gold each. They can give you a headstart in unlocking the next Lancer.

