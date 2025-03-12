FragPunk‘s player base is growing fast, and precision and control are crucial if you want to stay ahead of the competition. Having the best mouse and keyboard settings can give you smoother aim, faster reaction time, and better overall performance.

Tweaking the settings improves your accuracy and responsiveness, giving you a competitive edge on the chaotic battlefields of FragPunk. To help you dominate, here are our recommendations for the best mouse and keyboard settings for the new five-vs-five FPS title.

Best mouse and keyboard settings for FragPunk

Before we get into specifics, you first need to access the settings menu within the game’s somewhat confusing UI. To do this, click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner of the home screen or simply press the Escape key, which will bring up the settings menu and other tabs.

Mouse settings

Smooth aim is the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look Sensitivity: Personal preference

Invert Camera Y-Axis: Off

Camera Y-Axis Sensitivity: Off

Camera Sensitivity: Standard

There’s no universal “best” sensitivity setting, as it largely depends on your hardware and personal preference. You can convert your sensitivity for a smoother transition if you’re coming from games like CS2 or VALORANT.

If you’re just starting out and looking for a solid starting point, set your sensitivity so that you can make a 180-degree turn with a single swipe of your mouse, and comfortably track bots in the Training Base. This setup lets you quickly react to opponents shooting you from behind, and flick your crosshair when taking on multiple enemies.

I use a 0.31 sensitivity on a 1,000 DPI mouse (310 eDPI) as a reference. You can give this setting a try and adjust it to your preference.

It’s generally best to leave other settings at their default values unless you find adjustments necessary, particularly the camera sensitivity.

Keyboard settings

Give it a try and see if it works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Toggle

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Converter: 4

Special Shard Card: Z or 5

Reload: R

Next Weapon: Scroll Up

Previous Weapon: Scroll Down

Skill 1: Q

Skill 2: E

Skill 3: T

Map: M

Drop Weapon: G

Weapon Inspect: U

Last Weapon Used: Optional

Toggle Zoom: X

Movement & Attack

Fire: Left Click

Aim: Right Click (Toggle)

Forward: W

Back: S

Left: A

Right: D

Jump/Vault: Space

Sprint: Shift (Hold)

Crouch: Left Control

Crouch (Toggle): C

Walk: Caps Lock (Hold)

Map

Upstairs: Q

Downstairs: E

Interact

Interact: F

Emote Wheel: B

Quick Message: N

Scoreboard: Tab

Shard Card Menu: P

Ping: Mouse Scroll Button

Change Lancer: H

Push-To-Talk: V

Party Voice Chat: Y

Chat: Enter

There’s not much to tweak in the keyboard settings unless you prefer using specific keybinds from other FPS games. If you’re used to certain keyboard or mouse button layouts, you can remap them accordingly. But keep in mind that FragPunk doesn’t allow you to bind Function Keys (F1 to F12), so if you’re using them, you may need some time to adjust.

One adjustment I recommend is switching your aim mechanic to “Toggle.” This allows you to focus on tracking and firing without constantly holding the right click button.

Another thing is replacing the default walk key (Left Alt) with Caps Lock. This lets you use your pinky finger for walking, similar to other tac shooters. Just make sure to disable Caps Lock or turn off the notification pop-up to avoid distractions while playing FragPunk.

Take the time to get used to these mouse and keyboard setting recommendations, and make sure to experiment in Training Mode so you feel comfortable and fully prepared before playing competitive matches.

