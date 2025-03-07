How to convert your VALORANT sensitivity to FragPunk

FragPunk is now available worldwide, placing itself among the FPS greats such as VALORANT and CS2. The new game combines arcade shooting mechanics with the tactical nature of these mentioned titles, providing players with a unique take on the tac-FPS genre.

Many who play VALORANT will undoubtedly be attracted to FragPunk‘s hero shooter and other mechanics, so here’s how you can convert your VALORANT sensitivity to FragPunk and keep your attuned settings without a hassle.

Converting VALORANT sensitivity to FragPunk

FragPunk is NetEase’s latest attempt at gaining ground in the free-to-play shooter market. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

First, you will need to grab your VALORANT sensitivity. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the Settings tab by clicking on the wheel icon at the top-right corner of the screen.

tab by clicking on the wheel icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Go to the General section.

section. Copy your sensitivity.

Once you have done so, open up the Same Aim – Different Game tool. Select VALORANT at the top and FragPunk at the bottom section. Since FragPunk has variable FOV and other settings, and as many players use lower resolutions, be sure to set each of the variables to the ones you prefer. Once you have done so, your sensitivity will be outputted below.

To add the sensitivity to FragPunk, do the following:

Bring up the Settings tab by clicking on the wheel icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

tab by clicking on the wheel icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on Sensitivity .

. Under Mouse Settings, change the Look Sensitivity number to what the tool gave you.

And that’s it, you can now use your VALORANT sensitivity in FragPunk and not have to worry about fine-tuning anything all over again. The two free-to-play games are mighty similar in how they play, so transferring your sensitivity from one to the other is bound to pay off.

