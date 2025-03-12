FragPunk down – How to check FragPunk server status

FragPunk‘s servers appear to be experiencing issues, blocking players from progressing beyond the Verifying Login screen.

In case your game is stuck as well, here’s how you can check FragPunk‘s server status and ensure the game is up and running.

Are FragPunk servers down?

FragPunk has been experiencing network issues since launch. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

As of this article (March 12), FragPunk‘s servers appear to be down. Players are stuck on the Verifying Login screen and given the Network Error – Request Timeout message when trying to connect.

The developers are yet to release any statement, and it seems that the issue impacts all available regions. The best course of action here is to wait for the servers to come back up or for the developers to provide official guidelines on how to solve the problem, whatever it may be.

If the servers are back up and running but you’re still experiencing issues, then you can try the following:

Restart your router.

Restart Steam and run it as administrator.

Verify game files.

Contact your ISP.

If none of the above work, you can also try reinstalling the game for safe measure. Contacting the FragPunk support is also advisable if nothing seems to be working.

How to check FragPunk server status

A large influx of players might have shaken the servers up a bit. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

FragPunk does not have an official tool for checking server status, but you can still keep an eye on the official X and Discord channels where developers frequently post timely updates regarding any change to or issue with the game. The Steam community tab for FragPunk will also have posts from players reporting issues, and you can read through them to determine if the server issues are only affecting you or everyone else, too.

