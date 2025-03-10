Take your skins to the next level. Here's everything you need to know about Skin Keys.

FragPunk is a game with a ton of currencies. There’s one currency to unlock Lancers, another to unlock free cosmetics, a premium currency, and a couple more. One of the currencies you’ll need if you’re looking to splash out on skins is Skin Keys.

If you played VALORANT, Skin Keys are similar to Radianite Points and are used to unlock additional styles for skins. In FragPunk, Skin Keys are divided into two types: Lancer Skin Keys to spend on character skins and Weapon Skin Keys for weapon skins.

Here’s how to get and use Skin Keys in FragPunk.

How to get Weapon and Lancer Skin Keys in FragPunk

Make them count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There aren’t that many ways to earn Weapon and Lancer Skin Keys in FragPunk for free. If you’re going to buy a lot of skins, you might have to spend additional FragPunk Coins on Skin Keys, so be prepared for that.

Here’s every way to earn Skin Keys in FragPunk:

Battle pass

Store

Lottery

Events

From the battle pass’ paid tiers, you can earn up to 500 Weapon Skin Keys and 450 Lancer Skin Keys. Of course, this means you must buy the battle pass and put in some game time to level it up. For a faster option, you can buy the keys directly from the store for 266 FragPunk Coins per 100 Skin Keys (or get a bundle for cheaper).

Finally, you can complete events to earn rewards that sometimes include Skin Keys. You can also redeem codes to get Original Pop Cans that can drop either of the Skin Keys as a rare drop.

How to use Weapon and Lancer Skin Keys in FragPunk

Make it uniquely yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Weapon and Lancer Skin Keys to unlock additional appearances for premium skins that you buy from the store. Unfortunately, you can’t tell which skins have additional customization options when inspecting them in the shop, but it seems that only Extreme rarity skins have them.

After you buy a skin, head to the Arsenal and select it. If a skin has additional customization options, there’ll be an Advanced Cosmetics button on the right where you can level up the weapon and spend Skin Keys. One customization option usually costs around 100 Skin Keys.

Leveling up requires Glunite Coins, and unlocking new skin variants requires Skin Keys. These customization options (at least on weapons) include additional colors for the weapon and its glow. Unlike VALORANT, you don’t need to spend Skin Keys to unlock core skin components like VFX and finishers.

