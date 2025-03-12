FragPunk character tier list: Best characters, ranked

Choosing the right Lancer in FragPunk can be difficult as each comes with a different set of unique abilities and playstyles complementing different team compositions.

If you’re just getting familiar with FragPunk and looking to invest your gold in the right character, we have a Lancer tier list to help you find your next main.

FragPunk character tier list

Choose wisely and keep changing them each round to fit your strategy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FragPunk has 13 Lancers and everyone has specific strengths and weaknesses. However, a few of them shine with more compositions than others, and you can find more consistent results with them than with niche picks.

Of course, the game’s unique Shards also heavily alter the gameplay and might make your Lancer redundant in a few rounds. In those cases, you need to be ready with a backup Lancer and adapt to get the odds in your favor.

Tier List Lancers C Axon and Jaguar B Spider, Sonar and Chum A Serket, Broker, Corona, Kismet, and Nitro S Hollowpoint, Pathojen, and Zephyr

C-Tier

Detect players and trap them! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lancer Description Pros Cons Axon Using his guitar as a shotgun, Axon slides down to find enemies and uses his firepower to overwhelm enemies. Solid Firepower using Grenades.

The shotgun regenerates ammo upon successful elimination. Close-range.

Doesn’t bring value to teams without having enemies with blinds. Jaguar From Balamtok’s rainforests, the bounty hunter excels in detecting enemies and placing traps. Decent damage on his traps to kill enemies.

Gets information on enemies to plan his approach better. Only strong against a few characters.

Underwhelming smokes compared to other Lancers.

B-Tier

Hear those footsteps! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lancer Description Pros Cons Spider A former celebrity who takes inspiration from Spiderman has a spiderweb that blinds enemies, along with his impressive mobility tools. Amazing rotation tool that can be used by all teammates using the teleporters.

Has tools to blind enemies and teleport them in your position. Requires you to combo your abilities to develop synergy.

Doesn’t offer much to the team other than the teleport. Sonar The royalty from Mariana has amazing hearing power, which is reflected in her kit by exposing enemies’ locations on the map. Good at flanking enemies with no sound.

Heavy on intel gathering to support the team with info on enemies to get easy kills. Sonar’s intel can be misleading if the enemies are camping on the site and not moving.

The small duration of her footsteps’ silence abilities makes it hard.

Needs assistance from other Lancers to fully act on her intel. Chum The stone robot sides with his companion Chomper to aid him in battles with tactical smoke and even firepower. Chomper is versatile and can be used defensively or offensively based on the need.

The Tripwire does solid damage to the enemy. The tripwire can be easily avoided.

The smoke is decent but the small radius makes it better for chokepoints rather than the bomb sites, which restricts its use.

A-Tier

Explosive firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lancer Description Pros Cons Serket Serket specializes in displacing enemies to secure kills and even uses her powerful teleportation to flank unsuspecting enemies. Teleportation can be used to go behind enemy lines and get easy kills.

The smokes are big and take away the enemy’s visibility in gunfights. Her trap can be a little underwhelming if it isn’t placed at the perfect time to capture enemies. Broker The man uses a rocket launcher to take down enemies. He also has solid utility-based abilities that make him well-rounded. The Rocket Launcher is a quick way of dealing enormous damage to the enemies.

Powerful trap that deals a good amount of damage to the enemies and can be used to stop enemy pushes or flanks. The Rocket Launcher damage can be unreliable.

Enemies can push easily through your smoke.

The trap can be destroyed using gunfire. Corona An explosive character who uses his fiery abilities to heat up the battlefield. Strong Blinds to get access to the bomb site and take down enemies.

The fire trap does decent damage. Lancers like Axom can easily counter the blind. Relies too heavily on his speed to make entry to the sites, and can be countered with a shotgun. Kismet Using her Glunite abilities, Kismet gathers info on her enemies and takes the fight to them to eliminate them without giving them any second chances. Grenade deals amazing damage to the enemies.

Solid intel gathering scan which reveals all enemies in a set radius.

Teleport is faster, allowing you to quickly reposition in fights. Her grenade has a slow wind-up, allowing enemies to jump out of its radius.

Can’t see enemies during her teleport. Nitro She is supported by her combat drone Chug-Chug, which she uses to gather intel and even break the tempo of the enemies. Chug Chug is great at scouting enemies and even dealing small damage.

The walls are great for getting off angles on the enemies. The turrets give you intel on the enemy’s position and prevent flanks. While using Chug-Chug, Nitro becomes vulnerable to enemy flanks.

Turrets can be broken down and don’t deal heavy damage.

S-Tier

Become invisible and backstab enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lancer Description Pros Cons Hollowpoint A recon-gathering railgun expert who excels in picking off enemies from a distance. The Railgun has only one ammo, but at full charge, it can one-shot an enemy from a distance.

Best intel-gathering abilities, revealing enemies over walls. She doesn’t have any clear weaknesses but changing from the railgun to a close-range weapon could make her vulnerable to fast enemies like Axon or Corona. Pathojen She works as a mycologist and fungi are part of her kit to deal damage, protect her from enemies, and even heal allies. The only character with a healing ability, which allows her to keep her team healthy without relying on healing Shards.

Has solid traps which do damage over time.

Can also place walls in the doors or small chokepoints to stop or deter enemy pushes or cover herself in an open space. Her walls can be shot down.

It’s relatively easy to avoid her trap. Zephyr A melee assassin who is extremely slippery with amazing mobility and her invisibility makes a constant threat to enemies. The invisibility is an amazing tool to take down enemies with a knife and even escape tricky situations easily.

The invisibility allows her to one-tap enemies from behind.

The timer is decently long for the invisibility, but you can combine it with the cage ability to stay invisible for a very long time.

The mobility through teleport allows her to leave dangerous positions and return to safety. Enemies can shoot through the invisibility to reveal Zephyr in a bad spot.



Enemies also get a warning when Zephyr is around them, giving them a heads-up to counter the Lancer.

Next up, you can read our guides to know about the best loadouts for all Lancers and Best Shard Cards in FragPunk.

