Best loadouts for all Lancers in FragPunk

Every Lancer in FragPunk has their own set of abilities that are best accompanied by very specific weaponry making for a killer loadout.

Thankfully, the FragPunk weapon roster is broad enough to accommodate everyone, so here are our picks for the best loadouts for each Lancer in FragPunk.

Best loadout for every Lancer in FragPunk

Loadouts in this game are a combination of CS2 and CoD mechanics. You can switch both your Lancer and your weapon every round, allowing you to adapt to any given situation. While the rifles in this game are certainly the best overall picks, some Lancers might benefit more from picking up something else along the way. So, here are our recommendations.

Broker

Broker is among the best duelists in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary weapon : Fever or Discipline

: Fever or Discipline Secondary weapon: Flasher

Broker is a long-range Lancer and has abilities that provide him with utility such as smoke and traps. Thus, he can be played like a vanilla character, where you’ll use the Fever or Discipline assault rifles to take enemies down from range. Their headshot damage paired with relatively fast rate of fire makes them the best guns in the game overall, and Broker particularly makes good use of them. The Flasher should be combined with your utility spells to make the most of it, as enemies will be disrupted and unaware of your attacks.

Nitro

Nitro is a fantastic support that can wall off entire sections. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Ghost Pepper or My Way

: Ghost Pepper or My Way Secondary Weapon: Blaster or Burner

Nitro is very much a support Lancer, and thus should be able to hold her ground as much as possible as well as provide her team with utility. Other than using her turrets, Nitro can do wonders with the machine guns in FragPunk to provide supporting fire and disrupt the opposing side. The Blaster and Burner sidearms are also wonderful for her, as she can do high damage and zone enemies out. Since she is much better on the defending side, these weapons allow Nitro to hold off the entire enemy team, at least for a while, making her even better than she already is.

Hollowpoint

Hollowpoint is the go-to sniper Lancer in FragPunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Resolver or Bad Moon-S

: Resolver or Bad Moon-S Secondary Weapon: Vicious

Hollowpoint is a sniper Lancer, and should be using snipers as much as she can. The Meteora Rail-Gun that she has as an ability is not that useful if you miss, making sniper rifles a great substitution when it’s on cooldown. If you don’t want to be caught using a slow weapon that is very bad at close range, then the Bad Moon-S DMR and Vicious (Desert Eagle) sidearm are the choices for you. The marksman rifle is a fantastic semi-automatic replacement for the sniper, while Vicious can wreck enemies at any range so long as you have the aim.

Jaguar

Jaguar is a great support-attacker hybrid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Discipline, Fever, or Mad Dog-S

: Discipline, Fever, or Mad Dog-S Secondary Weapon: Cold Shoulder

Jaguar is an entry fragger with the ability to obstruct the enemy’s vision, reveal them, and trap them. Therefore, he should use the assault rifles like Discipline and Fever or a quick and lethal SMG like the Mad Dog-S to open up sites for his team to follow up. In defensive situations, the rifles should take priority over the SMG, but if they’re unavailable then Mad Dog-S should do the job just fine. For a sidearm, the Cold Shoulder is a fantastic choice in Jaguar’s case, as its automatic, high rate of fire makes it a mini-SMG of its own.

Chum

Chum is primarily geared for defense, but he can be quite the attacker too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Bad Reputation or Fever

: Bad Reputation or Fever Secondary Weapon: Flasher

Chum is all about kicking back, relaxing, and letting Chomper do all the work. Thus a slow and methodical rifle like Fever or a nice marksman rifle like Bad Reputation should be more than enough for this defensive Lancer. Flasher adds to his set of utility as well, since Chum already possesses a smoke and an explosive ability that he can both chuck at enemies or give them to Chomper for enhancements.

Corona

Corona is perhaps the best duelist in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Discipline or Fever

: Discipline or Fever Secondary Weapon: Vicious

Corona, much like Broker, is an ardent duelist. He enjoys fighting enemies head-on, using his many spells to buff himself and disrupt the opponents to make the duel as unfair as possible. In that case, Discipline or Fever are the best choices, seeing as Corona can decimate opponents by using them. His dashes make him highly nimble and unpredictable and, paired with the raw power of these assault rifles, the enemies stand little to no chance. Vicious is just there if you happen to run out of ammo, as a Deagle never failed anyone.

Serket

Serket is another defense-oriented Lancer who can benefit from AOE guns like the Burner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Ghost Pepper

: Ghost Pepper Secondary Weapon: Burner

Serket can dance around the map with her beacons and drag enemies in with her abilities. Being so defense oriented, Serket’s best-suited for a machine gun such as the Ghost Pepper which, when paired with the Burner, can completely wreck a designated area. The best course of action would be for Serket to trap her enemies with her Dilemma ability, followed up with Burner’s firebombs and Ghost Pepper’s incessant shooting.

Pathojen

Pathojen is oriented towards helping her allies and needs strong offensive weapons as a result. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Fever

: Fever Secondary Weapon: Any Utility gun, based on situation

Pathojen is one of the most support-oriented Lancers in the game with few offensive options of her own. Thus, she should use the best rifle in the game, Fever, to allow herself to match enemies and their more robust ability kits. Since she has a ton of utility with her walls and heals, any utility gun would greatly expand her kit, and you should take any of them based on what your team needs at the time. If you have Chum or Broker, you can probably skip the Smoker and Burner, while having Jaguar means the Flasher is unnecessary.

Zephyr

Zephyr can use any weapon as her melee dagger is the most important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Clampdown

: Clampdown Secondary Weapon: Cold Shoulder

Of all the Lancers in the game, Zephyr is the one least in need of a proper loadout. She relies heavily on her melee weapon which she uses while cloaked, and most of the time you won’t even be pulling out your actual weapon. However, if the situation calls for it, using something fast like an SMG is the best course of action, and Clampdown is the perfect choice. With Cold Shoulder, you should have the quickdraw advantage over your enemies and be able to strike at them before they even realize what’s going on.

Spider

Spider’s supporting skills are unmatched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Discipline

: Discipline Secondary Weapon: Any Utility gun based on situation

Spider is probably the best support in the game, alongside Sonar, and should thus expand his supporting capacities by picking up a Utility gun as a sidearm. Any gun works, so long as it fits the situation, the same as Pathojen. As for the primary weapon, Spider is generally defenseless when it comes to his abilities, so carrying around a proper assault rifle might prove the best course of action. He can also rock an SMG or marksman rifle if that’s what you prefer, though the AR is likely to be best.

Kismet

Kismet is similar to Zephyr, but without the lethal invisibility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Mad Dog-S

: Mad Dog-S Secondary Weapon: Cold Shoulder

Kismet functions similarly to Zephyr and relies on quick and lethal solutions for her weaponry. She doesn’t have he ability to knife enemies as Zephyr does, so SMGs like Mad Dog-S and a rapid pistol like the Cold Shoulder should suit her best.

Sonar

Sonar’s Echolocation is incredibly strong and can completely throw off the enemy team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Weapon : Any gun works

: Any gun works Secondary Weapon: Any Utility gun based on situation

Sonar genuinely doesn’t care much for the weapon she takes. After all, her entire schtick is to reveal enemies constantly and disrupt them as much as possible. Being aware of the enemy’s location, though, could mean that an assault rifle is her best bet, seeing as they would provide her with the most lethal force. However, any gun works when you know where the enemy is, so pick your poison.

Axon

Primary Weapon : Discipline or Fever

: Discipline or Fever Secondary Weapon: Vicious

Similarly to Corona and Broker, Axon loves to fight, and providing him with the best, hardest-hitting guns is a must. Discipline and Fever are by far the best weapons in the game overall, and Vicious certainly does the most damage among the pistols. Alongside his guitar, Axon is bound to do tons of damage with these weapons. All you have to do is aim for the head.

